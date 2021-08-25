ReserveBar Welcomes High-Profile Investors To Its Spirited Change Initiative In Support Of Minority And Women-Owned Businesses

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReserveBar, the established leader in premium spirits ecommerce, announced today that it is committing over $5M from now through 2024 to its Spirited Change Initiative (SCI), which provides consumer and trade exposure to minority and women-owned brands and businesses in the beverage alcohol industry. ReserveBar has created this program to unlock opportunity and level the playing field through actionable steps that help uplift diverse communities and business owners. The Spirited Change Initiative recognizes how integral these communities are to the industry and strives to enable these businesses to penetrate the industry, challenge inequity and promote opportunity for all.

Mary J. Blige, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman, Emmet Dennis and Jonathan McBride have joined SCI as investors committed to disrupting the industry. Kleiman, Dennis and McBride also make up ReserveBar's Spirited Change advisory board, along with Ashaunna Ayars, CEO of The Ayars Agency; Ingrid Best, EVP of Global Head of Marketing at Combs Enterprises Spirits; Jim Clerkin, Chairman of ReserveBar and CEO & Founder of Demeter Spirits; Dia Simms, CEO of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal; ReserveBar's CEO and Co-Founder, Lindsay Held; and Spirited Change Executive Director Jameel Spencer, CEO & Founder of Writeful Place.

"Investing in ReserveBar's Spirited Change Initiative was an easy decision for me," said Mary J. Blige. "When I was first creating my wine, I was told less than 5% of the spirits industry represents BIPOC and/or female entrepreneurs. That statistic is unacceptable. We need to make actionable change within the industry and begin to empower, support, and provide tangible resources to minority entrepreneurs as a first step toward inclusion and equality. I look forward to working with my fellow investors to make that happen."

Since July 2020, ReserveBar has supported 62 Spirited Change brands, providing over $700k of marketing services, resulting in roughly $1.3M in sales. The platform continues to be intentional about creating impact for its diverse cohort of brands. Notably, ReserveBar has dedicated a section of its website to Spirited Change brands, raising awareness of, and encouraging consumers to buy, these brands.

"ReserveBar is excited to work with a team of talented, Spirited Change Initiative board members and passionate investors, such as pioneers like Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who set the bar for black-owned spirit brands when he famously disrupted the industry in 2007," said Lindsay Held. "We recognize the lack of representation in the beverage alcohol industry, but through this initiative and alongside incredible entrepreneurs and other visionaries, we are committed to providing a platform for greater opportunity and equality."

ReserveBar will continue to bring awareness and understanding of, and work to change, the inequities existing in the beverage industry through its Spirited Change Initiative. For more information on the Spirited Change Initiative, please visit https://www.reservebar.com/collections/minority-and-women-owned-wine-spirits-businesses.

