HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its world-first design certification by Frost & Sullivan, Dreame's latest air conditioner — the Z-Wind — once again shines on the international stage. Based on its outstanding fully built-in integrated design, the Z-Wind has won the prestigious International Design Excellence Award (IDEA), showcasing Dreame's cutting-edge capability in industrial design and spatial integration.

Reshaping the Future of Air Conditioning: Dreame Z-Wind Wins IDEA Award for Design Excellence

Recognized as one of the "Oscars of Design", alongside the Red Dot and iF Design Awards, the IDEA honors products that meet international standards for innovation and forward-thinking design. The Z-Wind's excellence reflects international recognition of its aesthetics and Dreame's commitment to innovation.

The Z-Wind is the world-first fully built-in integrated air conditioner. With a unique triangular ultra-thin body, Z-Wind can be fully built in ceilings or corners, seamlessly woven into the home environment, which minimizes visual clutter and restores a sense of pure space.

Technologically, Z-Wind, featuring omni-distributed natural wind technology, realizes 100% airflow coverage via its three-stage uniform dispersion technology, tackling direct airflow and dead zones in traditional air conditioners. Additionally, the equipment of ten times pure fresh air function enables Z-Wind to deliver fresh air volume up to 700m³/h, renewing the air in the room in just 180s. This air conditioner breaks the limitations of traditional ones in airflow and fresh air volume, meeting users' demands for healthy and comfortable living while improving quality of life.

This award recognizes both Dreame's innovative prospects and the anticipated market performance of Z-Wind. The product seamlessly integrates cutting-edge industrial design, innovative technologies, and practical functionality. Industry analysis believes that analogous products are anticipated to be indicators for the next generation of home appliances, especially when people increasingly demand greater comfort and aesthetics.

From technology breakthrough to aesthetics renovation, Z-Wind, based on its excellent integration capacity and invisible design, gradually, has changed users' traditional cognition of air conditioners. The recognition of the IDEA both affirms the value of its design and encourages Dreame's pursuit of innovation. Looking ahead, Z-Wind—with its seamless framework—represents a new vision for the integration of home appliances and interior design, inspiring smarter, more elegant, and more comfortable lifestyles for users worldwide.

A news report from Shuzhi Society.

SOURCE Shuzhi Society