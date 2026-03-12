Reshift Media to unveil groundbreaking Franify software in April 8 livestream event

The trusted agency has developed the most powerful digital marketing software platform made exclusively with franchises in mind

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reshift Media, widely recognized as one of the top digital marketing firms for franchises, will unveil Franify, the most powerful digital marketing software platform designed specifically for franchise systems, during a special livestream broadcast.

The event, to be held April 8 from 1-2 p.m. EST, will introduce a brand-new software solution informed by more than a decade of working with franchise systems to address the unique marketing challenges franchise brands face. The platform simplifies digital marketing for franchises, including paid advertising and social posting across popular platforms like Google, Facebook and Instagram. Attendees will get a first look at how Franify is poised to transform how franchise organizations manage and scale their marketing efforts.

In addition to demonstrating the new program, Reshift will launch The Franify First Wave program, offering an exclusive opportunity for the first 50 franchise brands who sign up. Participants in this early adopter program will receive three months of Franify free, no onboarding costs and exclusive perks.

"Franify represents the first purpose-built marketing suite for the franchise industry, designed by a team that's solely devoted to helping franchises thrive," said Steve Buors, CEO of Reshift Media. "The platform includes advanced automation and AI and is designed to complement the way franchise companies actually operate."

Franchise leaders, marketers and brand executives are encouraged to attend the livestream to witness the debut of this innovative platform, no registration required. For more details, visit: https://reveal.franify.com/.

To learn more about Reshift Media, visit: https://www.reshiftmedia.com.

About Reshift Media

Reshift Media is widely recognized as the world's best franchise marketing company, providing comprehensive digital solutions combined with proprietary software innovations. The company has represented top franchise brands in the home service, fast casual dining and pet care industries, among many others. Reshift Media has partnered with more than 200 brands spanning 22 countries and won a number of major awards, including Best Franchise Marketing Firm from the Global Franchise Awards, three years in a row. For more information, visit www.reshiftmedia.com.

