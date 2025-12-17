Reshift Media releases 2026 Franchise Digital Marketing Trends report

Free 60+ page report examines how AI, automation and other factors are reshaping franchise growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reshift Media, widely recognized as one of the top digital marketing firms for franchises, today announced the release of its 2026 Franchise Digital Marketing Trends report. The comprehensive annual report provides franchise executives and marketing leaders with in-depth analysis of the trends, data and strategies shaping how franchise brands will connect with customers at both the national and local levels in the year ahead.

Available now as a free download, the report is accompanied by a fully AI-generated podcast created using Google's NotebookLM. The podcast distills the report's key findings into an accessible audio format, reflecting the same artificial intelligence-driven transformation explored throughout the report itself.

Drawing on Reshift Media's experience working with hundreds of franchise systems across the United States, Canada and internationally, the report examines how artificial intelligence, evolving search behavior, autonomous advertising platforms and tightening privacy regulations are fundamentally changing how consumers discover, evaluate and engage with franchise brands. The analysis places particular emphasis on the unique challenge franchises face in aligning centralized strategy with localized execution at scale.

"Technology and consumer behavior are evolving faster than ever, and that has profound implications for franchise organizations," said Steve Buors, co-founder and CEO of Reshift Media. "Franchise brands must operate at national or even global scale while remaining locally relevant in thousands of individual markets. By understanding the trends shaping 2026, franchise leaders can identify practical opportunities to strengthen performance across their entire system."

Key areas covered in the 2026 Franchise Digital Marketing Trends report include:

The evolution of artificial intelligence from experimental pilots to foundational marketing infrastructure, with industry research showing that two thirds of businesses now use AI in at least one internal process.

The decline of traditional "ten blue links" search results, as platform data indicates users are nearly 50 percent less likely to click when AI generated search overviews are present.

The continued rise of short form video and social commerce, with more than 90 percent of Gen Z and Millennial consumers engaging with short form video content on a daily basis.

"We compile marketing research every year, but this report is our most exhaustive to date," Buors added. "The pace of change across AI, media and privacy is accelerating. Our goal with both the report and the accompanying podcast is to make these shifts easier for franchise leaders to understand and act on, so they can balance brand consistency with local relevance in 2026 and beyond."

