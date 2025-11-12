Reshift Media selected to design new global website for Gracie Barra

The firm, renowned for its expertise in the franchising industry, chosen to develop an expansive and user-friendly site for the international Jiu-Jitsu brand

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reshift Media, widely recognized as one of the top digital marketing firms for franchises, has been chosen by Gracie Barra to design its new global website. Gracie Barra, one of the world's most recognized and influential Jiu-Jitsu organizations, operates more than 1,000 schools across North America, Oceania and South America.

The newly launched website provides a seamless, user-friendly experience designed to connect students with Gracie Barra schools around the world. The platform emphasizes accessibility and convenience, enabling users to easily locate nearby academies, learn about class options and book training sessions directly online.

"Gracie Barra is a world-class brand that's supported by a strong community and a worldwide footprint," said Steve Buors, co-founder and CEO of Reshift Media. "Their mission is to bring Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to people everywhere, and this new website supports that."

Reshift Media's deep experience in franchise marketing and web development was a key factor in Gracie Barra's selection. The company has earned a reputation as one of the top digital marketing firms serving the franchising sector, having recently been named to Entrepreneur Magazine's list of Top Franchise Suppliers for the third consecutive year.

These honors build on Reshift Media's growing list of industry accolades, including two 2025 Stevie® Awards: a silver for Company of the Year – Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations, and a gold for Marketing Disruptor of the Year. The company also played a pivotal role in launching the first World Franchise Day and was selected to redesign the official website of the World Franchise Council.

"Our claim to fame is the way we empower franchise systems through innovative digital strategies," said Buors. "Partnering with a respected global brand like Gracie Barra underscores our commitment to excellence and our desire to champion the franchise marketing space."

About Reshift Media

Reshift Media is widely recognized as the world's best franchise marketing company, providing comprehensive digital solutions combined with proprietary software innovations. The company has represented top franchise brands in the home service, fast casual dining and pet care industries, among many others. Reshift Media has partnered with more than 200 brands spanning 22 countries and won a number of major awards, including Best Franchise Marketing Firm from the Global Franchise Awards, three years in a row. For more information, visit www.reshiftmedia.com.

