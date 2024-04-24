ResiBuilt Expands Business Operations into For Sale Housing Market

ATLANTA, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ResiBuilt, a trailblazer in the Build-to-Rent sector for the past 5 years, has recently launched its strategic expansion into the 'Build for Sale' sector, while affirming its unwavering commitment to Build-to-Rent endeavors. This expansion marks a significant milestone for ResiBuilt as it diversifies its business verticals and adapts to evolving market dynamics.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter of growth and innovation," said Andy Capps, CEO of ResiBuilt. "Our foray into the For Sale housing market is a natural progression for us, given our extensive experience and success in the Build-to-Rent sector. This expansion allows us to cater to a broader spectrum of consumer demand while continuing to deliver exceptional quality and value to our customers."

ResiBuilt has solidified its position as a leader in the Build-to-Rent segment through its exemplary track record, boasting:

Acquisition of over 4,000 lots

Construction of more than 2,000 homes

One of the largest private builders in Atlanta by volume

by volume Awarded the Information Management Network (IMN) BTR of the Year accolade

ResiBuilt addresses the critical housing supply shortage by providing consumers with both for sale and for rent options. This approach delivers the flexibility and accessibility essential for meeting diverse housing needs while effectively addressing market demands.

"Our proven track record speaks volumes about our capabilities and dedication to excellence," remarked Jay Byce, President of ResiBuilt. "We are equipped to evaluate all land positions as either for rent or for sale and believe this, along with our vertical integration, gives us a distinct competitive advantage. If you have land holdings or listings we invite you to connect with us."

Our Land Buy Box:

Entitlements (in process or approved)

(in process or approved) Developments yielding 50-200 lots (but open to 200-1,000 lots)

(but open to 200-1,000 lots) Lot size ranges: Townhomes from 20'-24' wide Single family detached from 35-60' wide

Open to Land Banking (develop/sell developed lots back to homebuilder)

(develop/sell developed lots back to homebuilder) Markets: Atlanta , Charlotte , Orlando , Tampa , Greenville MSA (but open to expansion)

ResiBuilt is actively seeking land listings and development opportunities across the Southeast region to fuel its expansion into the For Sale housing market.

For partnership opportunities, contact [email protected] .

About ResiBuilt:

ResiBuilt is a top real estate developer, specializing in residential construction and management. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, ResiBuilt has become a trailblazer in the housing industry, offering exceptional living experiences across the Southeast. For media inquiries, visit resibuilt.com/contact .

