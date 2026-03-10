RESIDE EARNS PRESTIGIOUS "BEST OF TRADEMARK" AWARD DESIGNATION FROM WYNDHAM HOTELS FOUR YEARS IN A ROW

SEATTLE, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reside, a global leader in residential hospitality management, today announced that two of its marquee properties, Beekman Tower in New York City and Broadway Plaza in Rochester, MN have been awarded the very prestigious "Best of Trademark" accolade from Wyndham Hotels for the fourth straight year. Both properties joined the Wyndham Trademark Collection in 2021 and have repeatedly delivered excellent operating results to their respective ownership groups and first-class service to their guests. Reside is honored and thrilled to once again accept the dual award and proud of its many accomplishments since affiliating with the program.

Best of Trademark - The Beekman Tower & Broadway Plaza

The "Best of Trademark" is an annual honor recognizing top performing properties within the Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand. It highlights leading properties based on guest satisfaction, customer service and overall quality. Part of Reside's growing portfolio under the Reside, a Wyndham Residence tie-up, both properties are known for their unique charm, high-quality service and sleek, modern fits and finishes.

Beekman Tower offers 178 apartment-style units in a historic 1920's Art Deco skyscraper located at 49th and 1st Avenue in New York City, just up the street from the United Nations, and featuring an award-winning rooftop lounge with sweeping city views. Broadway Plaza is a 145 unit upscale extended-stay property in Rochester, offering spacious multi-bedroom apartments in the city's tallest building. Connected to the Mayo Clinic via a convenient skyway system, it offers guests direct access to the medical facility as well as premiere dining and shopping experience just steps from the property.

Both awards come on the heels of the recent announcement by Reside that it has now added the Heid Lofts by Reside to its expanding list of city-center offerings. With 96 units in the Museum District in Philadelphia, Reside's properties now stretch across the continental U.S., joining other similarly upscale properties in Seattle, Scottsdale, Washington DC, Rochester and New York. Reside expects additional announcements throughout the rest of 2026.

J.R. Dembiec, Reside Brand President said, "We are absolutely thrilled to receive this honor now four years running. Both properties fully exemplify our best-in-class product type and highlight our 35+ year history of welcoming guests to our properties. This award is a testament to our teams on the ground at each building, delivering exceptional hospitality experiences every day."

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Reside is the leading provider of professionally operated and managed global alternative accommodations with a portfolio of premier hospitality and technology brands. Reside's mission is to present a new way to stay; offering a curated experience to guests no matter the destination or duration of their stay. Reside aggregates a world-class partner network of over 1,000,000 unique and globally-compliant accommodations options in over 60 countries to satisfy growing consumer demand for high-quality, flexible and vetted housing solutions for business or leisure travel. In 2023, Reside announced its long-term tie up with Wyndham Hotels to affiliate properties under the Wyndham Residence brand. To learn more visit www.partnerwithreside.com.

