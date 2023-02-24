Residential Air Quality Control Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.78%, Driven by the increase in investments in the real estate sector- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global residential air quality control services market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,915.49 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period. North America will account for 36% of the market's growth. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) , request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Air Quality Control Services Market 2023-2027

Residential Air Quality Control Services Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, End-user (Apartments and Standalone houses), Service (Maintenance and Cleaning), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The apartments segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Apartments and housing societies require more air quality control services for maintenance and ease of operation. They generally use centralized HVAC systems for proper heating and ventilation. Air quality in residential premises can be maintained with regular and scheduled cleaning services like cleaning air ducts, HVAC systems, and vents.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global residential air quality control services market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global residential air quality control services market.

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in North America is expected to record a significant growth rate during the forecast period. One of the major factors stimulating market growth in the region is the rising number of air pollutants. The residential air quality control services market in APAC will witness steady growth during the forecast period. A marked rise in vendor interest will also fuel the growth of the APAC regional market.

Residential Air Quality Control Services Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth



The increase in investments in the real estate sector is driving the global air quality control services market in the residential sector. This is because of the rise in construction activities that raises the presence of pollutants, both outdoors and indoors.

This is because of the rise in construction activities that raises the presence of pollutants, both outdoors and indoors. The increasing awareness of the environmental impacts of pollution among the global population is a driving factor for the growth of the market.

Concerns about the health issues caused by air pollution around the world are also driving significant demand for the global residential air quality control services market.

Such factors drive the growth of the residential air quality control services market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Outsourcing facility management (FM) services for cleaning purposes helps building owners are driving demand in the market.

They allow the building owners to focus on the core building functions and enhance the capacity to solve critical situations with respect to management services.

The impact of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the growing trend of smart homes are also driving the need for BIMS (building information modeling services), which in turn will impact the growth of air quality control services.

Owners can control smart devices around their houses using a mobile or remote. This feature allows owners to keep an eye on indoor air quality.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Increasing prices of tools, equipment, and cleaners can be a major challenge for cleaning services.

Many tools like access tools, inspection tools, and hand-cleaning tools are used in cleaning services. Rising prices of these equipment tools may have an impact on the cost structure, resulting in low-profit margins for vendors.

To address the increasing complexity in terms of cleaning air pollutants, vendors need to update their solutions to the end-users. This requires more training for workers and the implementation of new techniques in the overall cleaning and maintenance services portfolio.

What are the key data covered in this Residential Air Quality Control Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Residential Air Quality Control Services Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Residential Air Quality Control Services Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Residential Air Quality Control Services Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Residential Air Quality Control Services Market vendors

Residential Air Quality Control Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1915.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 75F, ALS Ltd, BRE Group, CLEAN AIR DUCTS LLC, Clean Air Services, DuraClean, Dyson Ltd., Hawk Environmental Services Inc., Kanomax USA Inc., Perfect Pollucon Services, Servpro Industries LLC, Spectro Analytical Labs Pvt. Ltd., Total Comfort Heating and Cooling, 3M Co., AAF India Pvt. Ltd., BELFOR Holdings Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., Neighborly Co., and Trane Technologies Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

