Residential Elevators Introduces Innovative New Products: StrikeLock and More

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Elevators is proud to launch five innovative products designed to transform the home elevator experience, bringing unparalleled safety, style, and functionality to homeowners. Our revolutionary StrikeLock™ system leads the charge, setting a new benchmark in residential elevator technology.

Elegance Intact: The StrikeLock™ Difference

StrikeLock's unique technology ensures that your elevator entry door's original beauty remains intact. It works seamlessly with most doors, providing a hassle-free installation process and peace of mind about its adaptability to your home's unique design.

Key Benefits of StrikeLock™:

Preservation of Original Door Aesthetics : Eliminates the need to notch the door, preserving its craftsmanship.

: Eliminates the need to notch the door, preserving its craftsmanship. Enhanced Safety Features : Offers robust construction and top-tier safety.

: Offers robust construction and top-tier safety. Cost-Effective Installation: Reduces the demand for complex modifications, saving time and money.

Each StrikeLock™ installation is straightforward and efficient, requiring no door notching, which saves time and reduces construction costs. Beyond ease of installation, StrikeLock™ enhances the safety and durability of your elevator, incorporating advanced security features that set a new standard in elevator technology. With StrikeLock™, you can be confident that your home is equipped with the best in elevator safety technology.

The Curve Gate: Redefining Home Luxury

The Curve offers a sleek, flat surface gate design that enhances your home's elegance and seamlessly disappears when retracted. It is highly customizable with various frame and panel finishes, suitable for all cab heights and styles. You can opt for manual operation or upgrade to an automatic gate for added convenience, making it a versatile and stylish addition to any home elevator.

Glass Touchscreen: The Future of Elevation

Our modern digital glass touchscreen flush mount Car Operating Panel (COP) combines contemporary elegance with advanced functionality, offering customizable settings and secure access codes. With features like fingerprint-resistant glass and an integrated phone, it provides a clean, intuitive user experience, making it the ideal choice for a sleek and stylish elevator upgrade.

The Vision Glass Cab: Unparalleled Views & Natural Light

Step into a world of elegance with our all-glass elevator cab with breathtaking views and a sleek, modern look that seamlessly matches any décor. Available in Brushed Aluminum or Black, it transforms your space with transparency and sophistication, creating a sense of spaciousness and enhancing your home's style.

The Vision Auto-Glide Glass Gate: Unmatched Refinement

Transform your home elevator with our Vision Auto Glide Glass Gate, combining transparency and sophistication. This sleek addition enhances your space's visual appeal and effortlessly complements any decor. The Vision Auto Glide Gate includes a power gate operator, ensuring fully automated operation with no manual option available. It is exclusively designed for 6'8" tall cabs, offering customizable cab sizes for traction and hydraulic systems. These versatile style options transform your home's perception of space, making each entry and exit a statement.

Residential Elevators has been a leading provider of high-quality home elevator solutions for over 30 years. With our new product line, we invite you to elevate your living experience and discover the perfect blend of safety, style, and innovation. Learn more at www.residentialelevators.com or follow us at @ResidentialElevators on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

