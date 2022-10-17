Residential Faucets Market Size to Grow by USD 5.84 billion within an Expected YOY of 8.4% in 2022 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential faucets market size is expected to grow by USD 5.84 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2021 and 2026. The report identifies CERA Sanitaryware Ltd, Delta Faucet Co., Fortune Brands Home and Security Inc., Kingston Brass Inc., Kohler Co., Kraus USA Inc., LIXIL Corp., LIXIL Water Technology Americas., Lowes Companies Inc., Masco Corp., Moen Inc., Oras Ltd., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The Jaquar Group., Toto Ltd., Ultra Faucets, VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC., and Zurn Water Solutions Corp. among others as the dominant player in the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, vendor landscape, new product launches, key strategies adopted by vendors, and much more Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Faucets Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by product premiumization through product innovation and wide product assortment. The market for residential faucets, especially in the kitchen and bathroom segments, is gradually synchronizing with changing customer needs and aspirations, which has made vendors in the global residential faucets market consistently create innovations in fittings, including residential faucet products. Thus, product innovation and wide product assortment lead to the premiumization of products, which is responsible for driving the price quotient of the residential faucets during the forecast period.

Although product premiumization through product innovation and wide product assortment will create significant growth opportunities for vendors. However, an increase in raw material and labor costs will reduce the growth potential in the market. Metallic raw goods and components parts for manufacturing residential faucets are expensive. Hence, the cost of manufacture increases with a rise in the price of metals such as aluminum, iron, copper, or other raw materials. This affects the profit margins of manufacturers and retailers. The average cost of labor across the world is also on the rise. Owing to these factors, the increase in raw material and labor costs is expected to hinder the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. To know more about Drivers, challenges and trends Request a free sample report.

Major Five Residential Faucets Companies:

CERA Sanitaryware Ltd

Delta Faucet Co

Fortune Brands Home and Security Inc

Kingston Brass Inc

Kohler Co.

Kraus USA Inc

Inc LIXIL Corp

LIXIL Water Technology Americas

Lowes Companies Inc

Masco Corp.

Moen Inc.

Oras Ltd

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

The Jaquar Group

Toto Ltd

Ultra-Faucets

VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC

Zurn Water Solutions Corp

Residential Faucets Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Bathroom faucets - size and forecast 2021-2026

Kitchen faucets - size and forecast 2021-2026

The residential faucets market share growth in the bathroom faucets segment will be significant during the forecast period. In developed economies, such as the US, the UK, and Germany, the market in focus is witnessing a demand for premium products from consumers. In developing countries such as China and India, volume sales of residential faucets are gaining traction. Owing to these factors, the increasing demand for the bathroom faucets segment is expected to fuel the growth of the global residential faucets market during the forecast period.

Residential Faucets Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC – size, and forecast 2021-2026

Europe – size, and forecast 2021-2026

– size, and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The construction of residential buildings, houses, and societies has triggered the demand for home improvement and, in turn, will facilitate the residential faucets market growth in North America over the forecast period. To know more about the segment Request a free sample report.

Related Reports:

Global Portable Air Purifier Market 2022-2026: The global portable air purifier market is segmented by application (residential and commercial) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ). The residential segment will have the largest share of the market. By geography, APAC will emerge as the dominant market. View Report Snapshot Here.

The global portable air purifier market is segmented by application (residential and commercial) and geography (APAC, , , , and and ). The residential segment will have the largest share of the market. By geography, APAC will emerge as the dominant market. Global Saw Blades Market 2022-2026: The global saw blades market is segmented by product (stone cutting saw blades, circular saw blades, band saw blades, chain saw blades, and others) and geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East , and Africa , and South America ). The stone cutting saw blades have the largest share of the market. By Geography, Europe will emerge as the dominant market. View Report Snapshot Here.

Residential Faucets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.4 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CERA Sanitaryware Ltd, Delta Faucet Co, Fortune Brands Home and Security Inc, Kingston Brass Inc, Kohler Co., Kraus USA Inc, LIXIL Corp, LIXIL Water Technology Americas, Lowes Companies Inc, Masco Corp., Moen Inc., Oras Ltd, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The Jaquar Group, Toto Ltd, Ultra Faucets, VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC, and Zurn Water Solutions Corp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

