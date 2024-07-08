Residential Home Health and Hospice Named 2024 Top Workplace

ST. LOUIS, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Home Health and Hospice, a division of Graham Healthcare Group, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2024 Top Workplace by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This is the fourth year that Residential has received this honor in the St. Louis market.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces Award is an annual recognition program celebrating companies in the St. Louis metro area that excel in employee satisfaction and engagement.

Winners are determined based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience on issues related to workplace culture including coaching, connection, engagement, leadership, and benefits, to name a few. To qualify for the award, companies must have a significant presence in the greater St. Louis region, employ a minimum number of employees, and meet an employee response rate for the survey.

"Receiving the Top Workplaces award is a testament to the commitment and dedication of our entire team," said LeeAnn Lang, Senior Vice President of Administration and Human Resources, Graham Healthcare Group. "This award validates our commitment to create a workplace environment that emphasizes the employee experience. By earning this award, Residential Home Health and Hospice stands out as one of the top companies to work for in our industry."

