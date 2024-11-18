Residential Home Health and Hospice Named 2024 Top Workplace for Michigan Market

DETROIT, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Home Health and Hospice, a division of Graham Healthcare Group, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2024 Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press. This is the 14th year in a row that Residential Home Health and Hospice has received this honor in the Detroit market.

The Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces Award is an annual recognition program celebrating companies in the Detroit metro area that excel in employee satisfaction and engagement.

Winners are determined based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience on issues related to workplace culture including coaching, connection, engagement, leadership, and benefits. To qualify for the award, companies must have a significant presence in the Detroit area, employ a minimum number of employees, and meet an employee response rate for the survey.

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace by our employees highlights our core values and commitment to building a culture of excellence and employee satisfaction," said LeeAnn Lang, Senior Vice President of Administration and Human Resources, Graham Healthcare Group. "We are honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace again this year, especially knowing that it is based on feedback from our employees. By earning this award, Residential Home Health and Hospice stands out as one of the top companies to work for in our industry."

We're Hiring

Are you looking to join an award-winning company that puts its people first? Visit Graham Healthcare Group Careers.

About Graham Healthcare Group

Graham Healthcare Group (GHG) is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). GHG companies include Residential Home Health, Residential Hospice, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Healthcare@Home, and Mary Free Bed at Home. GHG and its companies employ more than 2,900 dedicated professionals serving 17,000 patients daily. For more information, visit Graham Healthcare Group .

About Residential Home Health and Hospice

Residential Home Health and Residential Hospice are leading providers of home health, palliative, and hospice services in communities across Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. For more information visit, ResidentialHealthcareGroup.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization visit Energage or TopWorkplaces.

