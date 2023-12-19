Residential Hospice Acquires Safe Haven Hospice

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Hospice, a division of Graham Healthcare Group, a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC), announced yesterday that it has acquired Safe Haven Hospice in Central Illinois from Christian Horizons. This acquisition expands the footprint of Residential Hospice into Central Illinois serving the counties of Cass, Lenard, Macon, and Menard.

Residential Hospice is a recognized leader in the hospice care market committed to meeting the unique physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of its patients and families. Residential's services are available in a variety of settings including the patient's home, the home of a loved one, hospital, long-term care, or assisted-living facilities.

"With the addition of Safe Haven Hospice, we are poised for expansion throughout Central Illinois as we continue our mission of making hospice care more accessible to our communities," said Justin DeWitte, CEO of Residential Hospice. "We share a commitment of putting patients and families first by providing exceptional care focused on optimizing the quality of life, comfort and dignity of our patients."

Residential Hospice and Christian Horizons intend to partner to ensure the communities of Central Illinois continues to receive outstanding end of life care. With plans to retain the team at Safe Haven Hospice, Residential Hospice is looking forward to working with the Safe Haven team, committing to a smooth transition, and ensuring patients continue to receive the highest level of care from clinicians they have come to know. Residential will provide additional patient and staff support through enhanced benefits, increased operational efficiencies and technology improvements.

About Residential Hospice

Residential Hospice and its sister company, Residential Home Health, are leading providers of home health, palliative, and hospice services to residents across Northern and Southern Illinois. In addition to the state of Illinois, Residential provides care in communities across Florida, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit ResidentialHealthcareGroup.com.

About Graham Healthcare Group

Graham Healthcare Group (GHG) is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). GHG companies include Residential Home Health, Residential Hospice, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Healthcare@Home, and Mary Free Bed at Home. GHG and its companies employ more than 2,800 dedicated professionals serving 14,000 patients. For more information, visit Graham Healthcare Group .

About Christian Horizons

As a faith-led, person-first organization, Christian Horizons is in service to a mission of empowering older adults in mind, body, and spirit through faith-led service. Based in St. Louis, Mo., the organization owns and operates a portfolio of life plan campuses and five stand-alone older adult communities offering a mix of independent, assisted, supportive living, memory support, long-term healthcare centers, and short-term rehabilitation. The organization also serves older adults through Senior Care Pharmacy Services and New Horizons PACE® (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) in St. Louis, Mo. Learn more at https://christianhorizonsliving.org/.

Ben Bogan and Ted Cohen of Stoneridge Partners served as the exclusive advisors to Safe Haven Hospice.

SOURCE Residential Home Health and Hospice