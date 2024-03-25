Residential Hospice Honors Vietnam War Veterans

NOT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Embargoed until March 29, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. EST

TROY, Mich., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Hospice, Michigan, a division of Graham Healthcare Group, joined Michigan Veteran Homes, Chesterfield Township, to honor Vietnam War Veterans on Friday, March 29 at 2:00 p.m. EST. Approximately 80 Vietnam War Veterans were recognized at the event. Veterans received an honorary lapel pin, a Certificate of Honor, and a 21-gun salute by members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Honor Guard, Chapter 154.

Speaking at the event was Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Veteran Liaison, Project Lead: Walking With Warriors Veteran Navigator Program, Chaplain (MAJ) Brian Webb (Ret.), Michigan Army National Guard. "As an Army Chaplain, we serve to nurture the living, care for the wounded, and honor the dead. On this Vietnam War Veterans Day, we are proud to recognize the sacrifices of these great men and women," said Webb.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency and members of the Residential Hospice care team. "Residential Hospice understands the essential need to provide veteran-centric care to military Veterans at the end of life," said Wendy Bongero, Senior Vice President of Operations, Hospice. "We are proud to be part of this special event to recognize and thank our Vietnam Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. It is a privilege to care for our nation's heroes."

Vietnam War Veterans Day was established as a National Day of Observance in 2017 when President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, designating March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Michigan Veteran Homes: 47901 Sugarbush Road, Chesterfield Township, MI 48047.

About Graham Healthcare Group

Graham Healthcare Group (GHG) is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). GHG brands include Residential Home Health, Residential Hospice, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Healthcare@Home, and Mary Free Bed at Home. GHG and its companies employ more than 2,800 dedicated professionals serving 15,000 patients daily. For more information visit Graham Healthcare Group, Residential Home Health and Hospice, Mary Free Bed at Home, and AHN Healthcare@Home,

About Residential Hospice

Residential Hospice is a leading provider of hospice services and care in communities across Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Residential Hospice, Troy, Michigan is a proud 5-Star Partner of the We Honor Veterans (WHV) program developed by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs. As a WHV 5-Star Partner, Residential Hospice shares its commitment to understand and support the unique medical, emotional, and spiritual needs of America's Veterans as they approach the end of life.

Residential Hospice, Michigan is one of Graham Healthcare Group's 11 We Honor Veterans participating locations. For more information visit Residential Hospice We Honor Veterans and We Honor Veterans.

