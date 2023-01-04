Residential real estate market in Myanmar 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

Jan 04, 2023, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the residential real estate market size in Myanmar is estimated to grow by USD 181.3 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (landed houses and villas, apartments, and condominiums) and mode of booking (sales and rental/lease).
- The market share growth by the landed houses and villas segment will be significant during the forecast period. Rising urbanization and the increasing demand for homes have been crucial in driving the growth of the segment.
Key factor driving market growth
- The growing residential sector in Myanmar is the key driver in the market.
- Growing urbanization and the improving standard of living have resulted in robust growth in the residential sector in Myanmar.
- This is increasing the construction of residential spaces such as single-family homes, condos, cooperatives, duplexes, townhouses, and multifamily residences in the country.
- In addition, the growing concept of integrated living is increasing consumer investments in residential spaces that have easy access to modern facilities, including shopping malls with multiplexes, schools, hospitals, leisure clubs, office blocks, and parks.
- All these factors are driving the growth of the residential real estate market in Myanmar.
Leading trends influencing the market
- Technology adoption in the real estate sector is identified as the key trend in the market.
- Players in the real estate market in Myanmar are embracing technology to boost productivity.
- Market players are adopting technologies such as smart sensor technology, cloud-based platforms, Big Data analytics, and VR and 3D imaging technologies to efficiently manage workflows and customer relationships.
- This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
- Regulatory uncertainty is identified as one of the major challenges in the market.
- It requires a stable regulatory environment for real estate companies to function, operate, and develop real estate infrastructure.
- Changing regulatory norms affect the cost, time, risk, and uncertainties associated with development projects.
- Government regulators in Myanmar are increasingly passing rules and laws reading the performance and disclosure of real estate assets according to environmental, social, and government (ESG) criteria.
- This is forcing real estate investors to measure and report their asset's water, energy use, waste, carbon emissions, and climate change risks. These rules are also demanding innovation in the design, development, and construction of new buildings, as well as the renovation of existing assets.
- Such challenges are restricting the growth of the residential real estate market in Myanmar.
Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this residential real estate market in Myanmar report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the residential real estate market in Myanmar between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the residential real estate market in Myanmar and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the residential real estate market in Myanmar
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of residential real estate market vendors in Myanmar
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
- The commercial real estate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 260.37 billion. The growing commercial sector globally is notably driving the commercial real estate market growth, although factors such as the increasing preference for the work-from-home model may impede the market growth.
- The residential real estate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 514.41 billion. The growing residential sector globally is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as regulatory uncertainty may impede the market growth.
|
Residential real estate market in Myanmar Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
109
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 181.3 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.72
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aung Myin Pyae Sone Co., Ltd., Ayeryar Hinthar Holdings Co. Ltd., Beaver Concrete Construction Co., Inc., Capital Diamond Star Group Ltd., Dagon Group, Eden Group, Ever Seiko Co. Ltd., Excellent Fortune Development Group, IME Group, Keppel Corp. Ltd., Marga 23 Investment Ltd., Max Myanmar Group, Myanmar Seilone Group , Shwe Taung Development Co. Ltd., and Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
