Residential Real Estate market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% by 2027, Evolving opportunities with Al Habtoor Group LLC, and Brigade Enterprises among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global residential real estate market is estimated to increase by USD 514.41 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.07%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the residential real estate market was valued at USD 1,657.07 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 - Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Real Estate Market 2023-2027

Residential real estate market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape -

The global residential real estate market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer residential real estate in the market are Al Habtoor Group LLC, Brigade Enterprises, Christies International Real Estate, Collabra Technology Inc., D. R. Hortons Inc., DLF Ltd., Engel and Volkers GmbH, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., IJM Corp. Berhad, L and T Realty Ltd., Lennar Corp., OBEROI REALTY Ltd., Pultegroup Inc., Puravankara Ltd., Raubex Group Ltd., Savills Property Services (India) Pvt. Ltd., SOBHA Ltd., Sotheby International Realty Affiliates LLC, Sun Hung kai Properties Ltd., and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and others.

Vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Increasing vendor competition may lead to vendors reducing their product prices, which could negatively affect their profit margins and market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

Al Habtoor Group LLC: The company offers residential luxury houses such as luxury buildings, polo resort, and club houses, towers, and villages.

Christies International Real Estate: The company offers residential luxury houses such as beach houses, golf houses, castles and palaces, eco-friendly homes, and private islands.

D. R. Hortons Inc: The company offers smart homes, luxury villas, and resorts.

DLF Ltd.: The company offers super luxury estate, luxury estate, and premium estates in India.

The company offers super luxury estate, luxury estate, and premium estates in . For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Residential real estate market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the mode of booking (sales and rental/lease), and type (Apartments, condominiums, Landed houses, and villas).

The sales segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. With population growth and urbanization, the demand for housing is also increasing, which is the main factor driving the growth of the retail segment. In addition, real estate companies work with developers to sell the buildings and units they create. These companies generate commissions by creating all marketing materials and using salespeople to sell the inventory of finished units. These companies tend to focus on new entities. Therefore, the sales segment of the global residential real estate market is expected to grow during the forecast period, with increasing investment in the residential sector.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global residential real estate market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global residential real estate market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 55% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The major factors, which are driving the growth of the market in APAC, are rapid urbanization and the increasing spending capacity of people. Moreover, residential and commercial projects in countries such as India and China are growing at a rapid pace. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the residential real estate market in APAC during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 – Download a Sample Report

Residential real estate market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The growing housing sector across the globe is a key factor behind the growth of the market. The concept of integrated living, as homebuyers do today, is heavily invested in housing projects with modern facilities such as shopping malls, schools, hospitals, leisure clubs, office buildings, and parks with complexes. We are growing rapidly in the residential sector as we are starting to invest. In search of a more peaceful life that is self-sufficient and secure. While large housing projects like townships meet all the social, civic, and recreational needs of homebuyers and have multi-level security systems, the demand for township housing has increased significantly. I'm here. I am here. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the global residential real estate market during the forecast period.

Key Trends - Increasing marketing initiatives are the main trend in the global growth of the market. Several vendors create TV advertising campaigns, followed by marketing campaigns that include internet pre-rolls, major social media and blogging programs, and interactive websites. In addition, social media is an integral part of marketing strategies, and visual content is a key driver of customer retention and the development of online brand communities. Vendors also use social media channels such as Instagram to showcase existing and upcoming projects. They post a variety of creative content on their Instagram channel with a focus on engaging customers. Therefore, increasing marketing initiatives is a growth trend expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Major challenges - Regulatory uncertainty poses a major challenge to the growth of the market. Changes in regulatory standards can add significant cost, time, risk, and uncertainty to the completion of development projects and introduce new challenges and operational constraints to existing properties. There is The current regulatory environment at various levels of government such as federal, state, and local governments increasingly provide the desired transparency, permanence, predictability, and stability that are essential for property owners and operators. It offers. It is insufficient. Therefore, regulatory uncertainty could become a major challenge that could impede the growth of the global residential real estate market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this residential real estate market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the residential real estate market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the residential real estate market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the residential real estate market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of residential real estate market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The residential real estate market in Myanmar is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 181.3 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (landed houses and villas, apartments, and condominiums), and mode of booking (sales and rental/lease).

The Europe commercial real estate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 80.59 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (offices, retail, leisure, and others) and type (rental, lease, and sales).

Residential Real Estate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 145 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 514.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Al Habtoor Group LLC, Brigade Enterprises, Christies International Real Estate, Collabra Technology Inc., D. R. Hortons Inc., DLF Ltd., Engel and Volkers GmbH, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., IJM Corp. Berhad, L and T Realty Ltd., Lennar Corp., OBEROI REALTY Ltd., Pultegroup Inc., Puravankara Ltd., Raubex Group Ltd., Savills Property Services (India) Pvt. Ltd., SOBHA Ltd., Sotheby International Realty Affiliates LLC, Sun Hung kai Properties Ltd., and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global residential real estate market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global residential real estate market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Mode of booking Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Mode of booking Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Mode of Booking - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Mode of Booking - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Mode of Booking

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Mode of Booking



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Mode of Booking

6.3 Sales - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Sales - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sales - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Sales - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sales - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Rental/Lease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Rental/Lease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Rental/Lease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Rental/Lease - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Rental/Lease - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Mode of Booking

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Mode of Booking ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Apartments and condominiums - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Apartments and condominiums - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Apartments and condominiums - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Apartments and condominiums - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Apartments and condominiums - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Landed houses and villas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Landed houses and villas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Landed houses and villas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Landed houses and villas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Landed houses and villas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Al Habtoor Group LLC

Exhibit 108: Al Habtoor Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 109: Al Habtoor Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Al Habtoor Group LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Christies International Real Estate

Exhibit 111: Christies International Real Estate - Overview



Exhibit 112: Christies International Real Estate - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Christies International Real Estate - Key offerings

12.5 Collabra Technology Inc.

Exhibit 114: Collabra Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Collabra Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Collabra Technology Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 D. R. Hortons Inc.

Exhibit 117: D. R. Hortons Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: D. R. Hortons Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: D. R. Hortons Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: D. R. Hortons Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 DLF Ltd.

Exhibit 121: DLF Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: DLF Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: DLF Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Engel and Volkers GmbH

Exhibit 124: Engel and Volkers GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 125: Engel and Volkers GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Engel and Volkers GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 IJM Corp. Berhad

Exhibit 131: IJM Corp. Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 132: IJM Corp. Berhad - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: IJM Corp. Berhad - Key offerings

12.11 L and T Realty Ltd.

Exhibit 134: L and T Realty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: L and T Realty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: L and T Realty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Lennar Corp.

Exhibit 137: Lennar Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Lennar Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Lennar Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Pultegroup Inc.

Exhibit 140: Pultegroup Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Pultegroup Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Pultegroup Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Pultegroup Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Raubex Group Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Raubex Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Raubex Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Raubex Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Raubex Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Savills Property Services ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. Exhibit 148: Savills Property Services ( India ) Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

) Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 149: Savills Property Services ( India ) Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service

) Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 150: Savills Property Services ( India ) Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Sotheby International Realty Affiliates LLC

Exhibit 151: Sotheby International Realty Affiliates LLC - Overview



Exhibit 152: Sotheby International Realty Affiliates LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Sotheby International Realty Affiliates LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Sun Hung kai Properties Ltd.

kai Properties Ltd. Exhibit 154: Sun Hung kai Properties Ltd. - Overview

kai Properties Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 155: Sun Hung kai Properties Ltd. - Business segments

kai Properties Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 156: Sun Hung kai Properties Ltd. - Key offerings

kai Properties Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 157: Sun Hung kai Properties Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

