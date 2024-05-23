Residential Refresh: Personalized touches for your home

MISSION, Kan., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Your home is an expression of you, your personality and your lifestyle. When it comes to personalizing your home's aesthetic, try leaning into your senses to inspire change within your space.

Inspiration can be found everywhere around you – from taking cues from Mother Nature to "shopping" your own house or, with a little help from Air Wick, finding and incorporating your home's signature scent.

Give yourself a residential refresh with these tips:

Rearrange Living Spaces

Breathing fresh air into a room doesn't always require a complete overhaul, or even any construction or DIY projects. Sometimes all you need is a little rearranging. Shifting furniture to better suit your needs or let more natural light in can significantly improve the space's aesthetic.

Additionally, the items you currently own are most reflective of your style; try "shopping" your own house by repurposing items from other areas or rooms to give them a fresh feel. When decor pieces are overused in one spot, they may feel brand new in a different space. These are practical and cost-effective tactics to create a new and inviting space for both you and any guests entering your home.

Introduce Plants and Greenery

When sourcing your design inspiration from nature, adding greenery is an inherent way to bring in the beauty and freshness of the great outdoors. To personalize your home with plants, visit a nursery or local flower shop and choose ones that are appealing to you based on their shape, color or size. Live plants offer multiple benefits, like naturally purifying the air, and studies have shown numerous therapeutic benefits of spending time with nature. Therefore, designing with natural elements, like house plants or flowers, can bring a sense of serenity into your home.

Find Your "Scentscape"

A home upgrade rooted in nature includes more than just what you can see and feel, it also includes engaging the sense of smell. One of the latest home decor trends, "scentscaping," is growing in popularity as a way for individuals to enhance the ambiance of their homes through tailored scent.

"Scent is an often-overlooked aspect of design," said Egypt Sherrod, HGTV personality who is both an interior designer and real estate broker, and Air Wick partner. "People tour homes and experience spaces with all their senses. It adds a new layer to home personalization, as an authentic fragrance experience often heightens the aura of your space beyond its physical layout. Scentscaping is the perfect way to add a bespoke vibe for your home that reflects your personal style, in turn creating a welcoming atmosphere."

With innovative devices designed to deliver carefully blended scents like Air Wick's Advanced Plug-In Scented Oil, you can enjoy long-lasting pulses of scents inspired by nature in the comfort of your home for up to 60 days on low setting. With anti-fading technology, an on-demand boost button and adjustable intensity settings, you'll notice the fragrances from the first drop to the last.

Update Colors

Introducing color to a room can transform its look, and the scale of change is up to you. You might repaint the entire space, simply paint an accent wall or even just spruce up a corner with a pop of color. Incorporating accessories or decorative elements with new colors can also create some variety, such as including pops of seasonal-inspired colors in artwork and textiles.

Switch Out Light Fixtures

A room's lighting is an important detail for personalizing the type of mood and ambiance you are trying to achieve. Swapping out light fixtures for dimmers, for example, can create a brand new atmosphere, allowing you to adjust the light to the time of day and for your intended experience. Consider updating old lighting fixtures with new ones to enhance the presence of natural light or changing the bulb wattage to further impact the mood.

Embrace the Scent of the Season

If you tend to make frequent edits to your home's design, you may also find the idea of experimenting with different fragrances appealing. A short-term scent can be ideal for seasonal swaps, like trading fresh spring blooms for sweet summer citrus, for example. Lasting for up to 45 days on low setting, Air Wick's Essential Mist Diffuser fills the room with a gentle, fragrant mist with natural essential oils so you can set it and forget it. Adjustable settings are included on the device, and the cordless and portable design allow it to blend seamlessly into any home decor.

Explore more inspiring ideas for incorporating a breath of fresh air into your home at airwick.us.

Scentscaping to Give Your Home a Personalized Style

Achieving your perfect scentscape begins with nature-inspired fragrances, including classics like White Sage + Mahogany, Lavender + Waterlily and Eucalyptus + Wild Berry. If sweeter scents are your preference, consider enticing blends like Pink Watermelon + Mimosa, Lush Honeysuckle + Raspberry or Hawaiian Guava + Tropical Flowers.

To establish a one-of-a-kind scentscape for your home, start with these tips from Sherrod:

Identify your scent preferences, whether leaning toward citrus, spicy, fruity, floral or woody notes. Consider the scent's intensity and the scent level you and your guests find pleasing. If you plan on creating room-specific scents, or want to use different fragrances in each room, consider how these scents interact with one another to harmonize the scents with contrasts that add dimension. Consider rotating your seasonal scents to freshen up your home and bring new energy to your space at different times of the year. Maintain a scent balance so different scents do not overpower each other. Rather, create a soft and pleasing aroma that establishes inviting spaces throughout your home.

