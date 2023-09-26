Residential Solar PV Systems Market to grow by USD 14.17 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing investments in renewable energy to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential solar PV systems market is expected to grow by USD 14.17 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in reneweble energy boost market growth. APAC will account for 67% of the market growth. The on-grid segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. To find a preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Solar PV Systems Market 2023-2027
Residential Solar PV Systems Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The residential solar PV systems market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified companies. The global off-grid residential solar PV systems market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Favourable government policies for solar power. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. ABB Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Enphase Energy Inc., Hanwha Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Jiangsu SUMEC Group Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corp., LG Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corp., SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Vivint Inc.

Major Companies and Key Offerings:

  • ABB Ltd. - The company offers residential solar PV systems such as UNO-R and the Q CELLS Q.PEAK Duo.
  • Canadian Solar Inc. - The company offers residential solar PV systems such as the CS6U-330P and the CS3W-330P.

Residential Solar PV Systems Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

By Type

  • The on-grid segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In the residential solar power system market, residential solar power systems are connected to the grid to power the building during the day and remain connected to the local grid to provide power at night. In addition to synchronizing the AC output with the power supply of the electrical grid, the SolarInverter will convert the DC voltage provided by the module into Alternating current AC. The lowest operating and maintenance costs resulting from grid interconnection of residential solar electricity systems are the principal advantage for this system, enabling it to reduce its electric bills. Grid-connected residential solar systems account for the majority of installed solar capacity worldwide. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment market growth during the forecast period.

By Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 67% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea are the main leaders in the region. The massive growth in the APAC region is driven by financial incentive programs such as preferential tariffs (FiT) in China, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Additionally, in recent years, the residential solar PV system market has witnessed rapid growth in the region. According to the IEA, China has surpassed the US in annual installed solar capacity and remains the world leader in solar power. Additionally, India is rapidly increasing solar energy production to meet growing energy demand and reduce pollution. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global residential solar PV systems market by value?
  • What will be the size of the global residential solar PV systems market in 2027?
  • How has the industry performed over the last 5 years?
  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global residential solar PV systems market?
  • What main segments make up the global residential solar PV systems market?

Residential Solar PV Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 14.17 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.13

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 67%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Enphase Energy Inc., Hanwha Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Jiangsu SUMEC Group Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corp., LG Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corp., SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Vivint Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

