Residential Solar PV Systems Market to grow by USD 14.17 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing investments in renewable energy to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential solar PV systems market is expected to grow by USD 14.17 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in reneweble energy boost market growth. APAC will account for 67% of the market growth. The on-grid segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Solar PV Systems Market 2023-2027

Residential Solar PV Systems Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The residential solar PV systems market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified companies. The global off-grid residential solar PV systems market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Favourable government policies for solar power. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. ABB Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Enphase Energy Inc., Hanwha Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Jiangsu SUMEC Group Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corp., LG Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corp., SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Vivint Inc.

Major Companies and Key Offerings:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers residential solar PV systems such as UNO-R and the Q CELLS Q.PEAK Duo.

Canadian Solar Inc. - The company offers residential solar PV systems such as the CS6U-330P and the CS3W-330P.

Residential Solar PV Systems Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The on-grid segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In the residential solar power system market, residential solar power systems are connected to the grid to power the building during the day and remain connected to the local grid to provide power at night. In addition to synchronizing the AC output with the power supply of the electrical grid, the SolarInverter will convert the DC voltage provided by the module into Alternating current AC. The lowest operating and maintenance costs resulting from grid interconnection of residential solar electricity systems are the principal advantage for this system, enabling it to reduce its electric bills. Grid-connected residential solar systems account for the majority of installed solar capacity worldwide. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment market growth during the forecast period.

By Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 67% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China, Japan , India , Australia , and South Korea are the main leaders in the region. The massive growth in the APAC region is driven by financial incentive programs such as preferential tariffs (FiT) in China , Japan , Thailand , and Vietnam . Additionally, in recent years, the residential solar PV system market has witnessed rapid growth in the region. According to the IEA, China has surpassed the US in annual installed solar capacity and remains the world leader in solar power. Additionally, India is rapidly increasing solar energy production to meet growing energy demand and reduce pollution. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Residential Solar PV Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.13 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Enphase Energy Inc., Hanwha Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Jiangsu SUMEC Group Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corp., LG Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corp., SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Vivint Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

