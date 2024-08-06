Residential Toaster Ovens Market size is set to grow by USD 1.05 billion from 2024-2028, Technology advances and innovation lead to product premiumization boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global residential toaster ovens market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.05 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period. Technology advances and innovation lead to product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for smart connected toaster ovens. However, long product replacement cycle poses a challenge. Key market players include AB Electrolux, Avanti Products LLC, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Brentwood Appliance Inc., Breville Group Ltd., De Longhi S.p.A, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Taurus Group, Toshiba Corp., TTK Prestige Ltd., Usha International Ltd., Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global residential toaster ovens market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Residential Toaster Ovens Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.44% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1058.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Avanti Products LLC, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Brentwood Appliance Inc., Breville Group Ltd., De Longhi S.p.A, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Taurus Group, Toshiba Corp., TTK Prestige Ltd., Usha International Ltd., Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp.

Market Driver

The residential toaster oven market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for advanced and innovative smart toaster ovens. These smart appliances offer user-friendly interfaces and various features, including energy-star certification for energy savings, hassle-free maintenance, alert systems for fault detection, enhanced safety, and remote control capabilities. For instance, June Life's smart ovens come with seven different cooking appliances such as convection ovens, air fryers, dehydrators, slow cookers, broilers, toasters, and warming drawers. These features enhance functionality and cooking experience while ensuring safety and convenience. The market for residential toaster ovens is expected to grow significantly due to these advantages over conventional toaster ovens.

The Residential Toaster Oven market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various sectors. With the rise of fast food, restaurants, coffee shops, and quick service establishments, there is a growing need for efficient kitchen appliances like toaster ovens. Working women and adults, as well as children, find toaster ovens convenient for preparing meals at home. Key trends include automatic shutoff and fireproof wiring for safety, energy efficiency, and sales through store-based retail and online shopping platforms. The purchasing power of consumers is driving the market, with premium toaster ovens and specialty stores gaining popularity. The lockdown and shift to online sales have accelerated growth, with ecommerce giants offering financing options and discounts. Toaster ovens are used for heating dishes and cooking components, with controls that make them easy to use. Sales are expected to continue growing as consumer awareness increases, with replacement items like frying pans and toasting equipment also in demand. Rivalry among manufacturers is fierce, with the internet and smartphone apps playing a key role in sales, including smart toasters with Bluetooth connectivity. Future estimations suggest continued growth as energy efficiency and customer convenience remain top priorities.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

Major players in the residential toaster oven market, including Haier Group, Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic Corporation, Spectrum Brands, and Whirlpool Corporation, provide reliable and high-quality appliances. These toaster ovens are made of stainless steel or durable metals, ensuring long replacement cycles. To prevent rusting, they use stainless steel or high-grade plastic materials during manufacturing. Vendors invest in research and development and employ innovative and long-lasting materials to extend the operational life of these appliances. Regulations, norms, and compliances are strictly adhered to, enhancing product durability. The low maintenance requirement further contributes to infrequent purchases. Manufacturers offer product warranties and guarantees, increasing the appliances' lifespan. However, the long lifespan of these toaster ovens reduces the need for frequent replacements, negatively impacting the growth of the global residential toaster ovens market during the forecast period.

The Residential Toaster Oven market faces challenges in various areas. Controls, such as temperature and cooking time, require continuous improvement for consumer convenience. Sales are impacted by purchasing power and the shift towards premium toaster ovens. Specialty stores and online sales platforms, including ecommerce giants, intensify the competition. Lockdowns and increased energy efficiency drive customer awareness towards kitchen appliances. The life cycle of toaster ovens and replacement items, like frying pans and toasting equipment, create opportunities for manufacturers. Rivalry among brands is heightened with the advent of smart toasters, smartphone apps, and Bluetooth connectivity. Future estimations indicate financing options, discounts, and partnerships with food outlets, quickservice restaurants, cafés, and meals establishments as potential growth areas. Energy efficiency, customer awareness, and the internet continue to influence market trends.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This residential toaster ovens market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Non smart toaster ovens

2.2 Smart toaster ovens Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Offline- The Residential Toaster Ovens market is growing steadily due to increasing consumer preference for compact kitchen appliances. These ovens offer convenience and energy efficiency, making them a popular choice for baking and toasting. Major players in this market include Panasonic, Breville, and Cuisinart, who continuously innovate to meet consumer demands. Toaster ovens are available in various sizes and features, catering to different budgets and cooking needs. This market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global major home appliances market is experiencing significant growth driven by advancements in technology and rising consumer demand for smart appliances. In India, the consumer electronics and home appliances market is booming, fueled by increasing urbanization and disposable incomes. Meanwhile, the global commercial espresso machines market is expanding rapidly, thanks to the growing popularity of specialty coffee shops and the rising coffee culture worldwide. Key players are focusing on innovation and sustainability to capture a larger market share and cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Research Analysis

The Residential Toaster Ovens market caters to the needs of various consumer segments, including fast food lovers, restaurant goers, coffee shops, and quick service establishments. Cafes and working women also benefit from the convenience and energy efficiency of toaster ovens. Features like automatic shutoff and fireproof wiring ensure safety. Toaster ovens are available in store-based retail and online shopping platforms. Dishes, frying pans, and toasting equipment are common replacement items. Energy efficiency and customer awareness drive market growth. Standard ovens have a longer life cycle, but ecommerce giants offer financing options, discounts, and ease of purchase. Rivalry among players is high, with the internet and online sales playing a significant role in market dynamics.

Market Research Overview

The Residential Toaster Oven market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand from various sectors including fast food, restaurants, coffee shops, quick service, and cafes. Working women and adults also prefer toaster ovens for their convenience and energy efficiency. Key features such as automatic shutoff and fireproof wiring add to their popularity. The market is expanding through store-based retail and online shopping channels. The lockdown and the rise of ecommerce giants have further boosted sales. Toaster ovens are now available in premium models with advanced controls and smart features like Bluetooth and smartphone apps. The market's future estimations indicate investment pockets in energy efficiency, replacement items, and frying pans. Rivalry among heating components and toasting equipment manufacturers is intense, with the internet and online sales becoming crucial channels for customer awareness and financing options, including discounts. Meals establishments continue to be major consumers, with standard ovens having a long life cycle.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Non Smart Toaster Ovens



Smart Toaster Ovens

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio