Resideo Acquires Audio-Visual Equipment Distributor Herman ProAV

"ADI is a cornerstone of Resideo's growth and continues to expand its presence as the global leader in low voltage security and audio-visual distribution," said Mike Nefkens, president and CEO of Resideo. "Herman's product offering and compelling services model are perfectly aligned with ADI, and this acquisition will help us reach new customers across the pro-AV market. This is an important acquisition for our distribution business as part of our ongoing strategic initiative to identify and execute on investments that accelerate topline growth and expand margins."

AVIXA™, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, predicts the pro-AV market in the Americas will grow to more than $112 billion in 2024, from $89 billion in 2019. The Herman ProAV acquisition builds upon ADI's product portfolio and expands its presence in the pro-AV market. In addition to top-tier professional AV products, the acquisition includes Herman Integration Services which provides AV systems integrators with trained and industry-certified technicians, project managers, programmers and engineers.

"ADI already has a strong and growing presence in the pro-AV market, and with the addition of Herman's deep industry experience and subcontracting services, we will be able to offer our customers compelling opportunities to grow and make ADI their indispensable partner of choice," said Rob Aarnes, president of Resideo's ADI Global Distribution business. "We are always looking for ways to help our customers grow their businesses, and with this acquisition, we're helping them to expand into new product categories and services, and capitalize on the fast-growing professional AV segment."

Resideo is a leading global provider of critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage electronic and security products. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 contractors through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. Resideo is a $4.8 billion company with approximately 13,000 global employees. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

