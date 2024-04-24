Precision Detection Smoke Alarms from First Alert Now Available Nationwide

Updated Alarms Meet New Industrywide Manufacturing Standard, Help Provide Early Warning, Reduce Nuisance Alarms

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of solutions for home comfort, energy management, safety, and security, has rolled out its latest First Alert® smoke alarm innovations at retailers nationwide. From the most trusted brand in fire safety* comes Precision Detection™ advanced sensing technology that defines a new era of residential fire protection and coincides with the most significant smoke alarm industry manufacturing standards in decades, which will come into effect June 30.

The NFPA recommends installing smoke alarms inside every bedroom and on every level of the home, including the basement, and replacing alarms every 10 years. Smoke alarms do not last forever and require regular maintenance and complete replacement at least every 10 years.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9105152-first-alert-precision-detection-smoke-alarms/

Updated to comply with Underwriters Laboratories' latest industry standards, the First Alert Precision Detection alarms provide early warning and help reduce nuisance alarms caused by cooking, smoke and steam. First Alert Precision Detection technology is now available and included in smoke and combination smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms.

"The benefits of these manufacturing standards are measurable and thoroughly tested to help protect what matters most," said Ryan Park, Safety and Security Product Leader at Resideo. "The enhanced technology to reduce nuisance alarms and provide earlier warning is featured across our entire smoke and combination alarm product portfolio, so if your existing alarms are nearing the end of their ten-year, useful life or if you are looking for added features, it may be time to upgrade or replace."

The First Alert Precision Detection alarms with advanced sensing technology feature two key benefits:

Provide Early Warning – The new technology helps better detect and warn of fires in homes built and furnished with modern construction materials. Today's home fires burn hotter and faster as they tend to be built with higher ceilings and open floor plans and furnished with lighter, synthetic materials. Consequently, escape times are now shorter – reduced from 10-15 minutes in the 1970s to one to two minutes today, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

– The new technology helps better detect and warn of fires in homes built and furnished with modern construction materials. Today's home fires burn hotter and faster as they tend to be built with higher ceilings and open floor plans and furnished with lighter, synthetic materials. Consequently, escape times are now shorter – reduced from 10-15 minutes in the 1970s to one to two minutes today, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Reduce Nuisance Alarms – Almost three out of every five home-fire deaths are caused by fires in properties without working smoke alarms, and some users report they silence a nuisance alarm by disabling it altogether. It is vital that smoke alarms are always present, powered, and properly maintained. While nuisance alarms still may occur, Precision Detection technology reduces their frequency, offering consumers a valuable benefit.

In addition, the First Alert Precision Detection line of smoke and combination smoke and CO alarms offer a variety of features to help meet home and family needs, such as voice location alerts, interconnection, 10-year sealed battery, and more:

10-Year Battery Smoke Alarm – Featuring a slim profile design, the Combination Smoke & CO alarm provides reliable protection against both smoke and CO threats and its sealed 10-year battery means no low-battery chirps or battery replacements are required.

Hardwire Smoke Alarm with Battery Backup – Designed for homes with existing hardwired alarms, homeowners can interconnect multiple alarms together to enable an alarm system throughout the home; so if one alarm sounds, all alarms in the home will sound to inform family members throughout the home. Easy installation is enabled by Quick Connection plugs, and no rewiring is needed.

10-Year Battery Smoke Alarm with Voice Alerts – To help minimize confusion during an emergency, a friendly voice shares the type and the location of danger to help inform the escape route. As with other 10-year Battery alarms, battery replacements are eliminated for the life of the alarm.

First Alert Precision Detection alarms are available nationwide at hardware stores, home centers, mass merchants, warehouse clubs and online. For more information about Precision Detection alarms or general fire and CO safety, visit FirstAlert.com/PrecisionDetection.

Fire Safety Industry Updates

"Smoke alarms are the first line of defense to warn the public when a fire breaks out," said National Volunteer Fire Council Chair Steve Hirsch. "It is critical that consumers can trust these devices to be reliable, accurate, and quick. Advancing new improvements and innovations in smoke alarm technology will increase performance, better protect property, and most importantly help save lives."

*First Alert Brand Trust Survey, April 2024 – Results are based on the responses of 1,232 adult homeowners, ages 25 and older, living in the U.S. who completed an online survey asking them to choose from eleven brands in the home security category.

