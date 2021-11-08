Resideo Adds Amazon Smart Thermostat to Utility Programs

Amazon Smart Thermostat customers can participate in energy programs without sacrificing comfort. Resideo believes these programs help reduce carbon emissions, support more renewable energy sources, relieve demand on the electric grid, and offer sustainable benefits to both the homeowner and utility providers.

About Amazon Smart Thermostat

Amazon Smart Thermostat is a new smart thermostat that works with Alexa to give customers a simple way to keep their home comfortable and energy-efficient. Customers can discover eligible rebates from energy providers right from the Amazon Smart Thermostat product page, and enroll their thermostat in available Demand Response programs through the Alexa app.

Amazon Smart Thermostat is an ENERGY STAR® and UL ECOLOGO certified device, part of Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly program. It's now available for $59.99 on Amazon.com and other retailers.

About Resideo Energy Management

Resideo's Energy Management business offers peak demand reduction, automated energy efficiency, behavioral energy efficiency, and automated time of use for customers across the U.S. Resideo's energy-saving devices helped its customers save 1.2 Billion Kilowatt hours in 2020. Already working with major utilities across the nation, the company recently expanded to include additional distributed energy resources.

For additional information, utilities can visit ConnectedSavings.com.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

The Honeywell Home trademark is used under a long-term license from Honeywell International Inc.

