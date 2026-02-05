Resideo Wins Two 2026 IoT Breakthrough Awards for Smart Home Innovation

Honeywell Home X8S Smart Thermostat and First Alert® CX4 Video Cameras

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort, safety and security solutions, today announced it was named a winner of two 2026 IoT Breakthrough Awards, recognizing standout innovation across the Internet of Things landscape. The company was honored for the Honeywell Home X8S smart thermostat and the First Alert® CX4 video cameras.

The IoT Breakthrough Award program, now in its 10th year, recognizes the world's most innovative companies, products, and solutions driving the future of connected technology.

The Honeywell Home X8S smart thermostat was named the "Smart Heating and Cooling Product of the Year" for its advanced approach to whole-home comfort. The X8S smart thermostat conveniently streams live video from compatible doorbells on the largest touchscreen in its class and offers a combination of precision sensing and control, intuitive touchscreen interface and premium design. With indoor air quality monitoring and HVAC system performance alerts, the X8S device is much more than a thermostat. It is a sleek smart home hub for those seeking an intelligent, energy-efficient solution.

was named the "Smart Heating and Cooling Product of the Year" for its advanced approach to whole-home comfort. The X8S smart thermostat conveniently streams live video from compatible doorbells on the largest touchscreen in its class and offers a combination of precision sensing and control, intuitive touchscreen interface and premium design. With indoor air quality monitoring and HVAC system performance alerts, the X8S device is much more than a thermostat. It is a sleek smart home hub for those seeking an intelligent, energy-efficient solution. The First Alert CX4 video cameras earned recognition as the "Connected Home Camera Product of the Year" for redefining home security with high-quality video, flexible installation options, and seamless integration into the connected home. Built to support proactive monitoring, the CX4 cameras deliver dependable performance for both indoor and outdoor security needs.

"Winning two IoT Breakthrough Awards is a powerful validation of our commitment to designing connected solutions that make homes more comfortable, secure, and intelligent," said Pat Tessier, Vice President of Product Development for Honeywell Home and First Alert solutions at Resideo. "From comfort management to video security, our teams are focused on delivering technology that solves real problems and fits seamlessly into everyday life."

The 2026 IoT Breakthrough Awards evaluated nearly 4,000 nominations from companies around the world, highlighting technologies that demonstrate innovation, performance, and real-world impact. This recognition underscores Resideo's continued leadership across the smart home ecosystem, with solutions designed for homeowners, builders, and professional contractors.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading manufacturer and developer of technology-driven, sensing and controls products and solutions that are found in over 150 million residential and commercial spaces globally, with tens of millions of new devices sold annually. Resideo's trusted First Alert® brand offers security, safety and water leak detection solutions. With proven expertise for more than a century, the company's Honeywell Home smart thermostats help balance indoor air quality and offer energy savings. For more information about Resideo, visit FirstAlert.com, HoneywellHome.com or Resideo.com.

The Honeywell Home trademark is used under a long-term license from Honeywell International Inc. As such, Honeywell cannot validate or deny the claims made in this release.

