Resideo to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

News provided by

Resideo Technologies, Inc.

02 Nov, 2023, 16:30 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical home comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions and a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security, life safety, audio visual, data com, and other product categories, today announced that members of senior management are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences.

Baird Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, with presentation scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT

NYSE Industrial Access Day (Virtual) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, with presentation scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Through our ADI Global Distribution business, we are also a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets and serve a variety of adjacent product categories including audio visual, data com, wire and cable, and smart home solutions. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Media:

Jason Willey

Garrett Terry

Vice President, Investor Relations

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

 [email protected]

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.

Also from this source

Resideo Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Resideo Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products that provide critical home...
Resideo Completes Sale of Genesis Cable Business

Resideo Completes Sale of Genesis Cable Business

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) announced today that it has completed its previously announced sale of its Genesis Cable business to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Electronic Components

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.