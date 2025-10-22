Resideo To Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets, today announced that it is scheduled to participate at the following investor events.

Baird 55th Annual Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Michael Carlet, Resideo's Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat starting at 4:40 PM CT.

Deep Dive into Resideo – virtual webinar hosted by Jefferies on Friday, November 14, 2025. Rob Aarnes, President of Resideo's ADI Global Distribution business segment, and Tom Surran, President of Resideo's Products and Solutions business segment, will participate in a webinar starting at 11:00AM ET.

Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Conference 2025 in Boca Raton, Florida on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. Christopher Lee, Global Head of Strategic Finance and Ian Schlegel, Treasurer will participate in a fireside chat starting at 7:30AM ET.

Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Michael Carlet, Resideo's Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat starting at 11:20 AM ET.

Oppenheimer Winter Industrial Summit, held virtually on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Christopher Lee, Global Head of Strategic Finance, will participate in this event.

Raymond James 22nd Annual Security Investor Conference in New York on Thursday, December 18, 2025. Please consult the Investor Relations page of the Resideo website for the time of the fireside chat.

The fireside chats will be webcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Resideo website at investor.resideo.com and archived on the Investor Relations page for a period of 30 days.

