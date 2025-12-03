Resideo Redefines Smart Comfort with Launch of Honeywell Home X8S Smart Thermostat

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/resideo/9300652-en-resideo-launches-honeywell-home-x8s-smart-thermostat

"Smart comfort is more than just the perfect temperature – it's understanding and actively managing your air quality, knowing that you won't have a surprise HVAC system failure, and seamlessly saving money and energy," said Pat Tessier, Vice President of Product Development for Honeywell Home and First Alert solutions at Resideo. "The X8S does all that you would expect of a premium thermostat, and so much more – like seeing who's at the door without lifting a finger through our doorbell integration. It's the centerpiece of a smarter, simplified home."

New Honeywell Home X8S Smart Thermostat Features

Backed by over a century of innovation, the Honeywell Home X8S smart thermostat is ideal for customers seeking a sleek, modern design and a smarter, energy-efficient solution. Its key benefits and features include:

Convenient video doorbell streaming and intercom : With a first-of-its-kind video doorbell integration, 2 homeowners can view live video streams from First Alert ® or Ring ® doorbells and speak to visitors directly from the thermostat.

: With a first-of-its-kind video doorbell integration, homeowners can view live video streams from First Alert or Ring doorbells and speak to visitors directly from the thermostat. Intuitive customizable touchscreen : The sleek, five-inch touchscreen enables intuitive operation of temperature programming and customized idle screens that display information the homeowner wants to see, including a five-day weather forecast, digital clocks, indoor air quality (IAQ) information, design themes and color combinations to match any home décor.

: The sleek, five-inch touchscreen enables intuitive operation of temperature programming and customized idle screens that display information the homeowner wants to see, including a five-day weather forecast, digital clocks, indoor air quality (IAQ) information, design themes and color combinations to match any home décor. Awareness and control of IAQ : In addition to maintaining ideal temperature, the smart thermostat monitors humidity, tracks volatile organic compounds and estimates carbon dioxide levels. HVAC installers can help homeowners maintain optimal IAQ with humidity and ventilation control to keep the home's air fresh. 3

: In addition to maintaining ideal temperature, the smart thermostat monitors humidity, tracks volatile organic compounds and estimates carbon dioxide levels. HVAC installers can help homeowners maintain optimal IAQ with humidity and ventilation control to keep the home's air fresh. Proactive HVAC system performance alerts : The X8S smart thermostat continuously monitors the HVAC system, and a notification is sent to both the homeowner and their technician 4 when an unusual pattern is detected – enabling a proactive service that helps prevent minor issues from escalating into costly system failures or unexpected loss of comfort.

: The X8S smart thermostat continuously monitors the HVAC system, and a notification is sent to both the homeowner and their technician when an unusual pattern is detected – enabling a proactive service that helps prevent minor issues from escalating into costly system failures or unexpected loss of comfort. Intelligent energy savings: The thermostat's optional Smart Room Sensors help prioritize room comfort when at home, Adaptive Recovery technology learns how long the heating and cooling system takes to reach the programmed temperature, and auto-away technologies on the First Alert® app adjust the system automatically to deliver energy savings when away. Honeywell Home smart thermostat users save on average $204 annually when using its recommended scheduling feature consistently.5

Compatibility and Smart Home Integration

The Honeywell Home X8S smart thermostat, available in bold black or classic white models, supports a wide range of HVAC system configurations and has dual-band WiFi compatibility. It is built on the familiar Honeywell Home UWP® wall-mounting plate for easy installation. Homeowners can manage set points and schedules on the thermostat or the First Alert app. The X8S smart thermostat is Matter certified and compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Home for easy voice control.

Pricing and Purchase

The Honeywell Home X8S smart thermostat is available on HoneywellHome.com and at U.S. and Canadian retailers for $219.99 (U.S. MSRP). Nearly half of consumers6 prefer that a professional install their thermostat, and Resideo's independent HVAC professionals can install a variety of trusted Honeywell Home smart thermostats with enhanced IAQ and diagnostic features. To find an independent HVAC contractor, visit the find-a-pro page on HoneywellHome.com.

1April 2025 Brand Trust Survey – Results are based on the responses of 2,000 adult homeowners, ages 25 and older, living in the U.S. who completed an online survey asking them to choose the brand they consider the most trusted in the thermostat category.

2 Doorbells sold separately. Only thermostat that supports video streaming from multiple video doorbell brands in the U.S. and Canada.

3Additional HVAC equipment or accessories may be required.

4Alerts available once homeowner connects with an HVAC pro.

5December 2024 Analysis – Results are based on a random sample of 6,000+ U.S. Honeywell Home ENERGY STAR ® certified thermostat users, in 2023, who adopted a schedule routine. Compared to latest U.S. Energy Information Administration Residential Energy Consumption Survey data (2020), which reports average U.S. household HVAC costs of $625 for heating and $350 for cooling, to estimate an average annual savings of $204.

6December 2024 Smart Home Installation Survey – Results are based on the responses of 2,000+ adult homeowners, ages 25 and older, living in the U.S. who completed an online survey.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading manufacturer and developer of technology-driven, sensing and controls products and solutions that are found in over 150 million residential and commercial spaces globally, with tens of millions of new devices sold annually. Resideo's trusted First Alert® brand offers security, safety and water leak detection solutions. With proven expertise for more than a century, the company's Honeywell Home smart thermostats help balance indoor air quality and offer energy savings. For more information about Resideo, visit FirstAlert.com, HoneywellHome.com or Resideo.com.

The Honeywell Home trademark is used under a long-term license from Honeywell International Inc. As such, Honeywell cannot validate or deny the claims made in this release.

