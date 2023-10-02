RESIDES BREAKS BOUNDARIES WITH UNIVERSAL LOCK BOX INTEGRATION WITH MASTERLOCK AND SHOWINGTIME

Integration Supports REsides' Commitment to Best-in-Class Agent Services While Spearheading Forward-Looking Innovation and Modernization

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REsides, the first and only MLS to launch an equity-ownership business model, announced today another step towards the most flexible, seamless and universal access solution by partnering with MasterLock and ShowingTime. The integration supports REsides' commitment to deliver best-in-class services while spearheading new and powerful technology advancements that boost innovation, modernization and productivity benefits for agents to succeed in today's hyper-competitive and dynamic marketplace. REsides is one of only three MLSs in the country to partner with MasterLock at the Enterprise level and the only one to combine it fully with all the services of ShowingTime.

The MasterLock and ShowingTime integration brings together two best-in-class solutions in real estate and provides agents with a universal and seamlessly integrated solution to leverage anywhere. Agents gain tremendous efficiency and productivity benefits that include:

Nationwide management of showings and lock box functionality from one place while traversing traditional MLS boundaries.

Secure Access Enablement features and Property Access Details which provide safety, confidence and management of showings.

Efficient communication with both homeowners and buyer agents for a better consumer experience.

REsides is focused on launching transformational change initiatives in support of a 'MLS without Boundaries' vision that encourages collaboration and cooperation across the entire real estate eco-system and puts the value of listing data back in the hands of brokers. REsides envisions a future where MLSs become the unquestionably best stewards of data, the catalyst for increasing data value and strategic developers of the most significant tools in their marketplace.

"We are excited to partner with the talented teams at MasterLock and ShowingTime to deliver a fully integrated solution to our customers," said Colette Stevenson, CEO at REsides. "REsides is investing in the next-generation technology and partnering with results-oriented companies to achieve the best outcomes for the consumer and agents. In the market today, brokers need the ability to diversify and differentiate by stretching way beyond their traditional boundaries," she continued. "This product enables brokers to do business their own way without the complications that multiple MLS boundaries can create. This integration ultimately aids the consumer in one of the most important purchases in a person's life," Stevenson added.

Today's announcement further demonstrates REsides' tech-forward vision, marking another milestone amongst many others achieved by REsides so far this year that include:

The first and only Statewide MLS portal for South Carolina listing data.

listing data. A new and first-of-its-kind data metering platform for real estate. DataMetRE is a cutting-edge model set to transform the industry by introducing a fair and efficient data-utilization platform, charging vendors exclusively for the data they use while potentially generating revenue back to the broker-owners and shareholders.

A new Integrated Agent-Centric MLS portal driven by powerful CRM integration that provides a gateway for improved end-to-end connectivity and communications throughout the entire real estate eco-system.

"Only when our customer (the broker/agent) can present themselves as the authority on properties for their buyers and sellers due to the data and the complimentary tools it empowers, we all win. We can influence the industry's course by focusing on what makes our clients successful and giving it to them – better data and better ways to be compensated for its value," Stevenson added.

About REsides

REsides is the first and only MLS to launch a revolutionary new equity-ownership model for its participating subscribers. Headquartered on Hilton Head Island, SC, REsides is ranked in the top 25% of all residential real estate MLSs in the United States. The Company services thousands of subscribers and vendors across the Southeast and supports over $4 billion in real estate transactions annually. For more information, visit www.resides.io.

SOURCE REsides