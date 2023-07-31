REsides Expands Team with Key Hires: Account Manager and Executive/Marketing Assistant

REsides

31 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REsides, the first and only multiple listing service (MLS) to launch a revolutionary equity-ownership model for its subscribers, is delighted to announce the addition of two talented professionals to its growing team.

With a commitment to enhancing subscriber experiences and strengthening internal operations, REsides has hired an experienced Account Manager to provide unparalleled personalized service to its subscribers and an Executive/Marketing Assistant to support the CEO and the marketing team.

Meet our New Hires:

  1. Toby Affuso, Account Manager: Toby brings a wealth of expertise and a customer-centric approach to REsides. With over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, she has a proven track record of delivering exceptional support to clients. As the newest Account Manager, she will work closely with REsides' valued subscribers, ensuring that their unique needs are met and that they make the most of the platform's offerings. Toby will play a key role in fostering strong relationships, addressing inquiries, and tailoring solutions that align with the subscribers' goals.

  2. Karen Fleming, Executive Assistant to the CEO and Marketing Team: Karen Fleming joins REsides with a remarkable background in executive support and project management. She has a keen eye for detail and a proactive approach to streamlining operations. In the role of Executive Assistant, she will provide indispensable assistance to the CEO, ensuring seamless coordination of schedules, communication, and special projects. Karen will also be an invaluable asset to the marketing team, helping to facilitate the execution of marketing and growth initiatives, subscriber and Board communications, and optimizing the team's efficiency.

    Commenting on these significant appointments, Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Toby Affuso and Karen Fleming to our dynamic team at REsides. Their diverse skill sets and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our company's vision to provide high-touch services to our valued subscribers and support our internal operations effectively. We believe their contributions will play a vital role in elevating our subscriber experience and driving the company's growth. Real estate is complicated, and our subscribers need that key point of contact to manage their experience. It enables us to raise the bar of service throughout the industry."

    REsides' commitment to providing unparalleled services to its subscribers is strengthened with the addition of these talented individuals to the team. With a focus on truly personalized support and optimized internal operations, the company is poised to continue its trajectory as a leader in the real estate industry.

About REsides:
REsides provides brokers and MLS executives with a revolutionary, first-of-its-kind equity-ownership model, giving them the ability to take full control of their future by harnessing the power of their valuable listing data. Lead by a team of visionary experts, REsides continues to push boundaries and reshape the landscape of organized real estate.

