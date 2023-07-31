REsides Expands Team with Key Hires: Account Manager and Executive/Marketing Assistant

Karen Fleming

: Karen Fleming joins

with a remarkable background in executive support and project management. She has a keen eye for detail and a proactive approach to streamlining operations. In the role of Executive Assistant, she will provide indispensable assistance to the CEO, ensuring seamless coordination of schedules, communication, and special projects. Karen will also be an invaluable asset to the marketing team, helping to facilitate the execution of marketing and growth initiatives, subscriber and Board communications, and optimizing the team's efficiency.





Stevenson, CEO of

, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Toby

and Karen Fleming to our dynamic team at

. Their diverse skill sets and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our company's vision to provide high-touch services to our valued subscribers and support our internal operations effectively. We believe their contributions will play a vital role in elevating our subscriber experience and driving the company's growth. Real estate is complicated, and our subscribers need that key point of contact to manage their experience. It enables us to raise the bar of service throughout the industry."





' commitment to providing unparalleled services to its subscribers is strengthened with the addition of these talented individuals to the team. With a focus on truly personalized support and optimized internal operations, the company is poised to continue its trajectory as a leader in the real estate industry.