RESIGNATION OF MR SIPHO NKOSI AS CHAIRMAN AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SASOL LIMITED

News provided by

Sasol Limited

13 Nov, 2023, 00:44 ET

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders are advised in terms of paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Listings Requirements that Mr Sipho Nkosi has stepped down as Chairman and non-executive director of Sasol Limited on 10 November 2023. Mr Nkosi came to the conclusion that, while he was comfortable that he would be able to comply with the conflict of interest requirements of the Companies Act, 2008 (Act No. 71 of 2008) and of the Company, he was concerned that some of his business interests may be perceived to place him in conflict with the interests of Sasol.      

The Board has appointed Mr Stephen Westwell, currently non-executive and lead independent director, as pro tem Chairman of the Board of Sasol Limited, with effect from 11 November 2023.  The Nomination and Governance Committee will in due course nominate a successor for the role of chairman in line with its formal succession plan.

Mr Westwell said: "The Board commends Mr Nkosi for the leadership he has provided to the Board leading to the determination of the Future Sasol strategy and its implementation. The Board of directors thank Mr Nkosi for his dedication during his tenure as Chairman of the Board and wish him well for the future." 

For further information, please contact:

Sasol Investor Relations,
Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations Officer
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
[email protected]  

SOURCE Sasol Limited

