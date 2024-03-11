Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP®) Announces a New Partnership with the University of Charleston

Managers that take this course will learn how to:

Raise morale in the workplace by creating a positive climate for people to work in.

Boost teamwork by developing cohesion among team members.

Improve motivation and commitment by providing purpose in the workplace.

Increase the team's ability to solve problems and overcome challenges by facilitating team learning.

Enhance the organization's ability to change and compete by supporting organizational learning.

The 7-week Building and Leading Resilient Teams course at the University of Charleston meets the education/training requirement for the Resilience-Building Leadership Professional® certification exams.

About the University of Charleston

The University of Charleston is an independent, co-educational, residential university, with the main campus in the state capital of West Virginia, Charleston. UC embeds critical thinking, communication, citizenship, creativity/innovation, ethical practice and inquiry into courses in each major, providing students the foundation to think, act and develop skills that are necessary to thrive in the workplace and in the future.

"The University of Charleston is dedicated to innovation, and we recognize that with change can come adversity" says Dr. Martin S. Roth, President, University of Charleston. "The partnership with RBLP enables us to help leaders learn to navigate adversity, positioning themselves for success in any industry or economy. Strong leaders with advanced skills and certifications are increasingly important in our ever-changing world."

About Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP®)

Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP®) is the credentialing body for the Resilience-Building Leadership Professional® certifications. Our mission is to certify leaders.

"We are quite proud that the University of Charleston is joining our growing list of Education Partners" says Dr. Gene Coughlin, the Founder of RBLP. "We look forward to making the benefits of leader training and certification available to their continuing education students."

