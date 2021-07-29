Resilience Calls for a Cyber Hippocratic Oath

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ransomware and broader cyber risks threaten the wellbeing of every organization regardless of size, industry, or geography. Some experts predict a ransomware attack will occur every 11 seconds through 2021, with global damages potentially reaching $6 trillion. Given the level of urgency and the need for a more responsible approach, Resilience Cyber Insurance Solutions calls for a Cyber Hippocratic Oath and is taking an innovative approach to cyber risk management. The Resilience "Insure and Secure" model, Cyber Primary Care, provides an in-depth level of support and partnership for middle-market organizations to go beyond preparedness and actively protect against cyber risk.

Throughout history, the medical industry has responded to public health threats, developing life-saving treatments, and identifying behavior changes that improve wellness. Despite the growth in security spending and treating the symptoms, ransomware and related attacks are increasing, and are the cyber equivalent of extraordinary, global health threats. Combating these threats requires a new approach.

"Doctors have been guided by the principles in the Hippocratic Oath for centuries – prevention is preferable to cure, knowledge-sharing benefits all, and collaboration is necessary for recovery," said Vishaal "V8" Hariprasad, CEO of Resilience. "If the cyberrisk industry adapted our own version of this oath, we could advance cyberrisk management and cyber wellness enormously. It's a higher calling – looking beyond security and insurance – to make companies a better risk – to improve their business health."

If the field of cyber risk management had a Hippocratic Oath, it might look like this:

I will respect the hard-won scientific gains of those cyber professionals in whose steps I walk, and I will gladly share such knowledge as is mine with those who are to follow.

I will apply, for the benefit of the afflicted, all cyber risk management measures that are required, avoiding the twin traps of overtreatment and therapeutic nihilism.

I will not be ashamed to say, "I know not," nor will I fail to call in my colleagues if the skills of another are needed for a patient's recovery.

I will prevent cyber risk whenever I can, for prevention is preferable to cure.

May I always act so as to preserve the finest traditions of my calling, and may I long experience the joy of healing those who seek my help.

"Building on these principles, Cyber Primary Care goes beyond patches, firewalls, and policies and improves day-to-day cyber wellness and enhances organizations' resilience to cyber risks," said Hariprasad.

Cyber Primary Care

Cyber Primary Care offers a patient-focused rather than symptom-focused approach to drive toward an organization's cyber health. Cyber Primary Care is a unique security services plan with a dedicated Cyber Health Manager to help companies turn recommendations into actions. Resilience is going beyond preparedness to be active partners in managing cyberrisk of their clients.

Cyber Primary Care includes five elements:

Build a Cyber Health Strategy

Implement the Ransomware Readiness Framework

Access a Customized Risk Insights Dashboard

Continuous controls monitoring

Activate a Partner Network

"Just as societies are not improved when some people have access to healthcare and others do not, the world should not be divided into security haves and have-nots," said Hariprasad. "Improving cyber wellness, through cybersecurity and risk mitigation, will have long-term benefits for organizations that practice it – and it's far too important, particularly for middle market organizations, that we take a new approach."

About Resilience

Resilience Cyber Insurance Solutions provides comprehensive insurance coverage and patented cybersecurity tools to protect mid-market companies. By bringing together security, insurance, and recovery, Resilience goes beyond risk transfer to help clients become cyber resilient. Resilience insurance, the cyber program manager of Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions – rated A+ by A.M. Best – leverages Cyber Meteorology, a proprietary data-driven risk analytics platform, to provide highly targeted coverage and allowing for a superior claims experience. Resilience is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Founders Fund, CRV, Intact Ventures, UL Ventures, and John Thompson, Chairman of Microsoft. For more information, visit www.resilienceinsurance.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

