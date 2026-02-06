Resilience Wins Cyber Insurance Awards Europe for MGA of the Year

Recognized by Intelligent Insurer for Excellence in Underwriting Facilitation and Distribution Innovation

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience , the leading cyber risk solutions company, has been named MGA of the Year by Intelligent Insurer in the Cyber Insurance Awards Europe. Now in their 3rd successful year, the Awards recognise and celebrate companies, teams and individuals for excellence, innovation and sector-wide contributions in cyber insurance.

The judges noted at the ceremony, "Resilience has been very successful in building mitigation and prevention technologies, offering their clients valuable simulation tools and real-time monitoring. By reducing ransomware payments and improving underwriting accuracy through live intelligence, they have offered a USA-style product to Europe."

MGA of the Year applauds the managing general agent (MGA) that has excelled in connecting insurers and clients, facilitating the underwriting process, and driving innovation in the cyber insurance distribution ecosystem.

"Being named MGA of the Year in Europe is a testament to the incredible collaboration we foster with clients, brokers and capacity partners," said Vishaal "V8" Hariprasad. "The strong growth we have seen in the region proves the market is responding to a disciplined, data-driven approach to quantifying and mitigating cyber risk. We eliminate the guesswork in cyber risk, showing clients how their security choices directly impact their financial stability and offering top rated insurance solutions to protect their bottom line."

In 2025, Resilience expanded their offerings in the European market with the introduction of Technology Errors and Omissions (Tech E&O) coverage in the UK and Europe. They also extended cyber insurance capacity to include clients from 25m EUR to over 10 billion EUR and added the ability to underwrite US-based risks through a wholesale facility in London.

The expanded capacity helped propel the region to 48% growth in gross written premium during the period. Resilience also expanded operations in Germany and Austria, France and BeNeLux with key appointments in those countries.

Managing Director, International for Resilience Jack Jenner said, "we're deeply honored to receive this recognition from Intelligent Insurer and our peers in Europe. Our capacity and broker partnerships have helped us to bring our unique approach to clients in Europe. Through senior underwriting and claims handling, advanced risk intelligence from our Risk Operations Center, and industry leading risk quantification and prioritization software, we help clients become more resilient to losses from cyber attacks."

Resilience's unique approach to cyber risk management provides clients with:

Sustainable and mature underwriting to address the complex needs of large enterprises, demonstrated by an industry-leading loss ratio.

In-house claims handling to ensure direct and priority claims and incident management.

Risk Operations Center for continuous evaluation of a client's first- and third-party risk, including ongoing threat intelligence and timely critical findings to prevent losses.

Award-winning cyber decision platform to provide CISOs, CFOs, and Risk Managers with tools to quantify, communicate, and manage first- and third-party cyber risk through the company's platform services business unit.

"In collaboration with our partners, Resilience helps clients achieve superior results, enhancing their resilience against losses," said Jenner. "Our strategy moves past general portfolio risk management, focusing instead on the individual account level. This commitment to innovation in distribution and underwriting excellence is fundamental to making enterprises cyber resilient."

About Resilience

Resilience helps organizations become cyber resilient to material losses by staying ahead of bad actors. Founded by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities – and built by prominent leaders and innovators from the cybersecurity, technology, and insurance industries – Resilience is the world's first cyber risk company that offers risk quantification software, cybersecurity experts, and highly rated insurance in integrated solutions purpose-built for large and middle-market organizations.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms, including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience is globally dispersed, with teams in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Toronto, London, Milan, Madrid, Stockholm, Rotterdam and Dublin. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agents and security services through its expert security team. The Resilience Solution is available through all broker partners to clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe.

