Resilience Is Essential: FM Launches New Insurance Policy for Manufacturers

Through FM Essential, FM can support a broader group of manufacturing companies with their resilience journeys

New offering comes as FM launches 'Protect Your Purpose' brand campaign

PHILADELPHIA, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading commercial property insurer FM today announced the wider launch of FM Essential, an insurance product to support a broader group of manufacturing companies seeking to strengthen their resilience and more proactively embrace a culture of loss prevention.

Unveiled at RISKWORLD in Philadelphia, USA, the new product comes at a time when manufacturing companies are facing an increasingly challenging global risk landscape. FM Essential offers manufacturers a flexible path to navigate those challenges.

"Resilience has evolved from a 'nice-to-have' to an essential priority for businesses around the globe," said Alex Tadmoury, executive vice president, International, at FM. "FM Essential brings together engineering insight, data analytics and competitive risk transfer capabilities to help manufacturers navigate complexity and focus investment where it has the greatest impact."

A new insurance option for manufacturers

Offered through FM's broker partners, FM Essential is initially designed to serve manufacturing companies with a medium-risk complexity profile. The solution features a more streamlined quote process and supports both 100% capacity placements as well as insurance programs shared by multiple insurers.

FM Essential goes beyond a traditional insurance product by combining core engineering solutions and claims expertise with intelligence built on FM's unique understanding of property risk. FM's artificial intelligence capability is grounded in data from more than 40,000 client location evaluations conducted each year by 1,100 engineers and validated through real loss experience.

Through FM Essential, brokers can offer an additional placement option for their manufacturing clients, helping to strengthen client relationships by supporting their long‑term resilience journeys, not just renewal‑to‑renewal transactions.

In addition, FM Essential is designed to support manufacturers at earlier stages of their resilience journey, complementing FM's broader suite of property insurance solutions.

After a successful pilot last year in New York, France and India, FM Essential is now expanding into further hubs in Chicago and Cleveland, with Atlanta and Dallas to follow shortly in the United States. On the international stage, Australia, South Korea, Italy, Spain and Switzerland launched the offering in the first quarter of 2026. Germany and the United Kingdom are slated for the second quarter. Additional countries will continue to be added in the future.

The new offering complements FM's existing products—with FM Affiliated dedicated to middle-market non-manufacturing occupancies and specific verticals; and the FM flagship mutual with market-leading coverage and risk management solutions for large, highly protected businesses, including specialty industries.

FM unveils 'Protect Your Purpose' brand campaign

FM this week also launched a new brand campaign to bring these new initiatives to light. Called "Protect Your Purpose," the campaign—debuting at RISKWORLD 2026—will highlight how FM's engineers, data-driven insights and proactive partnerships help clients mitigate risk, strengthen resilience and pursue progress with confidence.

The campaign will feature an integrated mix of digital and social media, events and sponsorships, and content on FM.com, reinforcing FM's belief that a company's purpose is its most vital asset—and worth protecting.

About FM

Established nearly two centuries ago, FM is a leading mutual insurance company whose capital, scientific research capability and engineering expertise are solely dedicated to property risk management and the resilience of its policyholder-owners. These owners, who share the belief that the majority of property loss is preventable, represent many of the world's largest organizations, including one of every four Fortune 500 companies. They work with FM to better understand the hazards that can impact their business continuity to make cost-effective risk management decisions, combining property loss prevention with insurance protection.

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VISIT FM AT RISKWORLD, BOOTH 901

SOURCE FM