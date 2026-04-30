FM Announces Record US$1.5 Billion Membership Credit

This year's FM membership credit includes an additional one-time 5% enhancement

With the new allocation, FM will have returned US$8.9 billion through its membership credit program to eligible clients since 2001, building a quarter century of resilience

JOHNSTON, R.I., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial property insurer FM today announced its largest-ever membership credit of approximately US$1.5 billion for eligible mutual policyholders, highlighting an extraordinary year of partnership, protection and loss prevention.

This year's record membership credit was driven by FM's clients, whose commitment to risk mitigation and loss prevention drove historically low losses. In 2025, FM partnered with clients to complete more than 48,000 loss prevention recommendations, reducing loss exposure associated with property risk by an estimated US$1 trillion.

In recognition of these achievements, FM is providing an additional one-time 5% enhancement to the membership credit for all eligible clients. Including FM's recent enhanced resilience credit, 2026 declared FM policyholder credits total US$2.3 billion, which represents more than 100% of FM's 2025 underwriting profit.

"This year's FM membership credit is a testament to the strong partnerships that we forge with our clients and their steadfast commitment to building resilience and preventing losses before they happen," said Malcolm Roberts, chairman and chief executive officer of FM. "In today's rapidly changing and unpredictable environment, resilience has never been more relevant. Thanks to the power of our mutual business model and our shared commitment to risk mitigation, we can share our success with our clients. By working together, we are creating a more resilient future."

The membership credit is made possible by FM's strong financial performance and mutual company structure. Through the membership credit program, FM will offer a credit to all eligible mutual policyholders with renewal or anniversary dates from June 30, 2026, through June 29, 2027, in the form of a premium offset at the time of policy renewal.

With this year's credit, FM will have returned more than US$8.9 billion through its membership credit program since 2001.

This year's FM membership credit includes the standard allocation across all four tiers, along with a one-time 5% enhancement recognizing clients' unprecedented level of loss mitigation and prevention. FM mutual policyholders eligible for the credit will receive the following:

10% credit for fewer than five consecutive years.

for fewer than five consecutive years. 15% credit for at least five consecutive years but fewer than 10 years.

for at least five consecutive years but fewer than 10 years. 17.5% credit for at least 10 consecutive years but fewer than 15 years.

for at least 10 consecutive years but fewer than 15 years. 20% credit for at least 15 consecutive years.

About FM

Established nearly two centuries ago, FM is a leading mutual insurance company whose capital, scientific research capability and engineering expertise are solely dedicated to property risk management and the resilience of its policyholder-owners. These owners, who share the belief that the majority of property loss is preventable, represent many of the world's largest organizations, including one of every four Fortune 500 companies. They work with FM to better understand the hazards that can impact their business continuity to make cost-effective risk management decisions, combining property loss prevention with insurance protection.

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SOURCE FM