Resilience Lab Enlists COO, GM and Head Of Growth in Leadership Expansion

Chief Operating Officer Patrick Morselli , General Manager John Hamby , and Head of Growth Alyssa Lin join Resilience Lab

These additions come as the mental health innovator expands its footprint, with more than 200 practitioners in five states available to a potential 50 million people

Resilience Lab also promotes Stephen O'Beirne to VP of Payer and Enterprise, Michelle Moorman to VP of People, and Alisa Hausman to Associate Director of Billing

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Lab , a mental health-tech company enabling communities of clinicians to collaborate to improve outcomes and access, today announced three new leadership team additions, adding Patrick Morselli , Chief Operating Officer, John Hamby , General Manager, and Alyssa Lin , Head of Growth. Morselli will be responsible for managing strategic operations and enacting plans for continued growth, Hamby will manage day-to-day operations, and Lin will ensure appropriate scaling and the acquisition of key talent.

The promotions of O'Beirne , Moorman and Hausman further bolster leadership and capabilities within Resilience Lab, while highlighting the strength of the company's internal mentoring and growth opportunities. All three played a part in Resilience Lab's recent successes, and these promotions will provide them with a greater role in the company's next growth phase.

These moves come as Resilience Lab focuses on strengthening its foundation, purposeful growth and talent acquisition. The company recently announced that it joined Humana as an in-network provider, in addition to United Healthcare, aligning it with two of the country's largest health insurance carriers covering 19% of the U.S. health insurance market.

The company expects to provide services in four more Northeastern states by the end of the year.

An estimated 26% of Americans ages 18 and older suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder. In addition, there is a growing mental health provider crisis - due to shortages and burnout - pushing the healthcare system beyond capacity. These factors have created a dearth of resources for those seeking help. Four in 10 US adults who need mental health care can't get it, and those who do may face an impact to quality of care .

Resilience Lab's mission is to create a systemic impact in the U.S. mental health market by improving access to quality care through the development of the largest and most diverse community of clinicians working collaboratively to produce better outcomes. The company uses a proprietary matching algorithm and dedicated clinical team to empower clients to discover and select the therapist that feels right for them, based on logistics, identity and care specialties. Custom treatment paths are rooted in whole-person, evidence-based modalities, and outcomes are measured quantitatively and qualitatively.

"Mental healthcare is a necessity, now more than ever, and those who need it should be able to easily access it while identifying the right clinician for their needs," said Marc Goldberg, CEO, Resilience Lab. "Patrick, John and Alyssa bring a remarkable combination of strategy, growth and leadership experience to Resilience Lab, and will be instrumental as we continue to provide even more people with access to mental healthcare across the country."

Morselli brings more than 15 years of experience to Resilience Lab. Most notably, as Head of Global Expansion at WeWork, he led the company's expansion from 5 to 200+ markets, with a growth of $300M to a $10B valuation in less than 3 years.

"Resilience Lab has been in a period of phenomenal growth as the company continues to scale and provide greater access to mental healthcare," said Morselli. "I am very pleased to be joining the Resilience Lab team as it fulfills its important mission to bring affordable care to more communities and I look forward to deploying my experience to help turbocharge the next stage of its expansion."

Hamby most recently served as Executive Director for Phoenix Community Alliance. He also acted as Regional Head for hotel startup OYO, and notably served as Regional Manager of Community Engagement for Uber as a city launcher, program builder and operational leader for the West Coast.

Lin has more than 15 years of experience across a variety of strategic management roles. She was formerly Director of Portfolio Strategy for Airbnb Luxe, where she drove host growth, quality, activation, and retention.

About Resilience Lab

Resilience Lab is the largest community of clinicians working collaboratively to produce better outcomes and improve quality mental health access.

Our diverse team of best-in-class therapists is committed to delivering the best care experience:

Clients who match with Resilience Lab therapists benefit from holistic, evidenced-based, high-quality, and affordable care that meets them where they're at, wherever they are.

Clinicians are trained in the Resilience Institute, an online platform for the modern mental health clinician, offering continued learning to guarantee clients the highest quality of service and contemporary care.

Technology powers Resilience Lab care delivery, automating all non-clinical work to foster therapeutic alliance and team-based care.

Join us: www.resiliencelab.us

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Resilience Lab