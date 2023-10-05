Resilience Lab New Evidence-Informed Group Therapy Expands Mental Health Access and Allows for Insurance Coverage

Group therapy can provide an alternative to individual therapy, delivering reality-based feedback, and benefiting marginalized identities by offering support and solidarity

Group therapy can help address the therapist shortage in the US, saving more than $5.6 billion and requiring 34,473 fewer new therapists than individual therapy

and requiring 34,473 fewer new therapists than individual therapy Resilience Lab groups offer measurement-informed care, something not traditionally available in a group setting

Developed in collaboration with a leading expert from Columbia University , clinicians are trained and certified at the Resilience Institute, enhancing their skill set for the group setting

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Lab, a mental health provider enabling clinical collaboration to improve outcomes and access, today announced the launch of its new cognitive behavioral group therapy offering, which was developed in collaboration with Dr. Zachary Blumkin of Columbia University. This cutting edge group programming focuses on measurement-based care for each individual within a group, while giving participants concrete, evidence-based skills that can be utilized immediately.

Currently, therapists in the US are unable to meet the demand for mental health care. The country is facing a severe lack of mental health care providers, with more than 150 million people living in federally designated mental health professional shortage areas. Group therapy expands access to mental health services and reduces wait times for those seeking treatment. Group therapy can increase the effectiveness of individual therapy or provide an alternative treatment for individuals who are struggling.

Resilience Lab's offering is differentiated through the availability of individualized measurement-informed care, and clinicians who are specially trained for working in a group setting. This is due to the company's proprietary electronic medical record (EMR) system, which allows clients to track their progress against their goals while learning concrete evidence based coping strategies. Resilience Lab clinicians receive specialized training through the Resilience Institute, an in-house educational center designed to ensure the development of this skill set in addition to standard for individual therapy.

"Group therapy is a bonafide, standalone treatment that has a considerable benefit for those being treated for mental health disorders. It offers a dynamic of care that clients can't get in individual sessions," said Dr. Anica Mulzac, Executive Clinical Director and Provost at Resilience Lab. "Resilience Lab is aiming to standardize group therapy in private practice, offering a safe space for people to get real-time feedback, and the chance to connect with peers who share the same experiences."

Group therapy only makes up about 5% of treatment in private practice, with 95% of resources going to individual therapy. Some of the major barriers for practices to launching groups include training, difficulty enrolling clients and poor insurance reimbursement rates versus individual therapy.

"Prior to COVID-19, and exacerbated by consequences of the pandemic, demand for mental health services has increased dramatically. Therapist burnout has been well documented which further amplifies the issue of access and can sometimes be a deterrent to getting help," said Dr. Zachary Blumkin, Senior Clinical Director of the Psychiatry Faculty Practice Organization, Columbia University Irving Medical Center. "Resilience Lab is developing a blueprint that will help increase access to gold standard evidence-based mental health care in a time when shortages see many people left without care."

"Unfortunately, group therapy in private practice is often used as a placeholder for clients as they wait to get a therapist, or to artificially minimize waitlists," said Marc Goldberg, co-founder & CEO, Resilience Lab. "It was important for Resilience Lab to develop a successful modality of care where clients could receive standalone mental health care that could reach more people, reduce costs and be covered by insurance while providing high-quality care."

Resilience Lab's pilot group therapy program focuses on utilizing cognitive behavior therapy for internalizing issues, such as symptoms of anxiety and depression, in order to have an impact on some of the most sought after mental health issues. Resilience Lab groups offer structured 90-minute sessions that run for 10 weeks. The program is currently offered in New York and New Jersey, with plans for the treatment to become a standard offering in all states that Resilience Lab serves, as well as expanding to treat additional disorders.

