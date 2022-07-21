Resilience Lab Expands its Affordable, High-Quality Mental Healthcare into Pennsylvania and Massachusetts

Mental health-tech company expands access; now available to 20 million residents in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts ; Total of 52 million people have access to Resilience Lab across five northeast states

Adds new clinicians in those states to its current roster of more than 200 practitioners throughout Massachusetts , Pennsylvania , New York , New Jersey and Connecticut

In-network access available to members of United Healthcare

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Lab , a mental health-tech company enabling communities of clinicians to collaborate to improve outcomes and access, today announced it has added Pennsylvania and Massachusetts to its roster of states, connecting an additional potential population of 20 million residents to high-quality, affordable mental healthcare. This, in addition to the 33 million residents with potential access to Resilience Lab in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, brings the total population who could use the company's services to over 50 million. In-network access is available to members of United Healthcare.

Therapists in PA and MA will gain access to Resilience Lab's community for peer support, training and career development, and technology platform for Measurement Based Care as Resilience Lab continues to grow its roster of clinicians with a current total of more than 200 practitioners.

Resilience Lab is continuing to grow its geographic footprint to address clinician shortages and expand access to high quality mental healthcare across multiple populations by providing post-graduate opportunities to therapists at all levels of experience, including those with diverse backgrounds. Resilience Lab facilitates growth of highly prepared clinicians by providing clinical supervision, training, paths to advanced certification, and peer connection enabling them to build their clinical practices in a supported environment. Additionally, Resilience Lab therapists benefit from numerous career opportunities, including salaried roles, as well as infrastructure support for their practices including automated billing, insurance remediation, EMR management, and more – freeing them up to focus on their craft and continued learning.

"We are continuing to fulfill our mission of expanding access to mental health care by helping address the mental health needs of over 50 million people across the five states,'' said Christine Carville, co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer, Resilience Lab. "To address both sides of the mental health equation, and help mitigate the shortage of clinicians, we provide training and career development for practitioners and learning opportunities for those looking to grow their practices and knowledge. Our approach is attracting great clinicians who are dedicated to serving their patients and communities."

Expanding into new geographies requires knowledge of specific state regulations and licensure restrictions.

"We are expanding into new states to provide accessible, high-quality mental healthcare wherever it is needed," said Marc Goldberg, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "By increasing consistency and availability of mental healthcare in each state, we are working to improve access and effect change in communities by putting mental healthcare on the same level of importance as physical health."

Resilience Lab company aims to expand into the remaining four northeastern states this year, covering the entire nine-state region.

About Resilience Lab

Resilience Lab is the largest community of clinicians working collaboratively to produce better outcomes and improve quality mental health access.

Our diverse team of best-in-class therapists is committed to delivering the best care experience:

Clients who match with Resilience Lab therapists benefit from holistic, evidenced-based, high-quality, and affordable care that meets them where they're at, wherever they are.

Clinicians are trained in the Resilience Institute, an online platform for the modern mental health clinician, offering continued learning to guarantee clients the highest quality of service and contemporary care.

Technology powers Resilience Lab care delivery, automating all non-clinical work to foster therapeutic alliance and team-based care.

Join us: www.resiliencelab.us

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Resilience Lab