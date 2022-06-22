Resilience Lab Integrates Mirah into its Clinical Collaboration Platform to Deliver Measurement-Based Care and Training at Scale

Measurement-based care delivery and training is now available to Resilience Lab's 150 clinicians and offered through the Resilience Institute post-graduate program

Online MBC training program have been deployed inside the Resilience Institute to upskill internal and external clinicians

Collaborative mental health care innovator empowers its clinicians to tailor measurement based care based on client needs

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Lab , a mental health-tech company enabling communities of clinicians to collaborate to improve outcomes and access, today announced that it has partnered with measurement-based care innovator Mirah . With Mirah integrated into its clinical collaboration platform, Resilience Lab's growing community of mental health clinicians is equipped to more fully execute Measurement-based Care (MBC), the practice of basing clinical care on client data collected throughout treatment .

Resilience Lab is training all Resilience Lab clinicians to deliver Measurement-Based Care, including guidance on interpreting MBC feedback, integrating it into their clinical workflow, and sharing feedback reports with their clients. Practicing clinicians enrolled in the Resilience Institute can access MBC training, which is delivered as part of the online curriculum.

With one in five clients typically dropping out of therapy before they complete their course of treatment, MBC has the power to provide clinicians with a line of sight into what's working and what's not. With Mirah, Resilience Lab is activating a new form of quantifiable, evidence-based measurement protocol within the client-therapist relationship. Clients can review and complete clinical assessments outside of their therapy sessions, while clinicians can view client-completed assessments before each session, incorporating client feedback into treatment. Lack of symptom improvement or progress toward goals is more rapidly detected when using MBC, allowing for quick treatment adjustments and contributing to better client outcomes.

Resilience Lab's focus on providing its clinicians with training on a wide array of clinical formats, conditions, and presentations along with tools to enhance their practices is a magnet for great practitioners.

"We provide our community of clinicians with cutting edge tools and opportunities to learn new approaches in a real-world setting,'' said Christine Carville, co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer, Resilience Lab. "We attract great clinicians with training enabling them to enhance their skill sets, expand their practices, and stay current in the field. Mirah's MBC platform, which will increase collaboration between our clinicians and patients, and help track patient progress, illustrates our commitment to providing validated clinical enhancements to our practitioners."

"Resilience Lab shows that MBC leadership comes from the top. Their team is committed to making behavioral health data a part of everyday decision-making," said Mark Potter, CEO of Mirah. "With Mirah, they'll be able to do just that. It's this type of progressive approach that will bring the industry forward and lay the foundation for value-based care."

About Resilience Lab

Resilience Lab is creating a world where communities of clinicians work collaboratively to produce better outcomes and improve mental health access. Our diverse team of best-in-class therapists is committed to improving clients' care experience throughout their therapeutic journey, by sharing peer insights, treatment plans, and outcome measurements. Technology powers Resilience Lab care delivery, automating all non-clinical work to foster therapeutic alliance and team-based care.

Psychotherapists who join our community-led movement have access to clinical supervision, training, and advanced certification as they provide treatment in a supported environment. Clients who match with Resilience Lab therapists benefit from holistic, evidence-based, high-quality, and affordable care that meets them where they're at, wherever they are.

Resilience Institute is an online training platform for the modern mental health clinician, offering post-graduate, licensed clinicians–including mental health counselors, psychologists, and social workers–with continued training to guarantee patients the highest quality of service and contemporary care.

Together, we are achieving therapeutic excellence at scale. Join us: www.resiliencelab.us/

About Mirah

Founded in 2015, Mirah has been a pioneer of the measurement-based care (MBC) movement. Patient-centered and provider-driven, Mirah is designed to better engage patients in their care and offer support to clinicians in delivering it. Mirah's best-in-class platform is paired with a support team with deep clinical expertise to enable effective, sustainable implementation of MBC across organizations of all sizes. Learn more at mirah.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Resilience Lab