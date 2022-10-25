Resilience Lab Joins Aetna In-Network

Resilience Lab is now working with three of the country's largest health insurance carriers, which account for 25% of the private U.S. health insurance market

New York -based Resilience Lab offers in-network coverage for Aetna members in five states in the Northeast

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Lab , a mental health provider enabling communities of clinicians to improve outcomes and access, today announced that it has joined Aetna as an in-network mental healthcare provider. This move expands Resilience Lab's team-based, tech-forward behavioral care to in-network members at three of the nation's largest health insurance carriers across five states.

Resilience Lab is currently available in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

An estimated 26% of Americans ages 18 and older suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year. Along with this growing percentage of people suffering mental disorders annually, there is a mental health provider crisis pushing the system beyond capacity. Therefore, it makes it extremely difficult to receive mental healthcare treatment. It has been found that 4 in 10 U.S. adults who need mental health care can't get it.

"Adding Resilience Lab to Aetna's in-network coverage is a big step toward fulfilling our goal of increasing access to high quality mental healthcare across the U.S.," said Stephen O'Beirne, Vice President, Payer and Enterprise at Resilience Lab. "Mental healthcare is a key part of overall health, and by increasing the number of available therapists, Resilience Lab is helping members access the services they need."

Resilience Lab marries diverse team-based care with full-stack technology to improve therapist-client trust, drive down costs, and deliver personalized care at scale. Its smart matching algorithm and dedicated clinical team empower clients to discover and select the therapist that feels right for them, based on logistics, identity and care specialties. Custom treatment paths are rooted in whole-person, evidence-based modalities, and outcomes are measured quantitatively and qualitatively.

"Resilience Lab's partnership with Aetna marks the culmination of our growth this year, which saw us expand our geographic and in-network availability, allowing us to reach a potential 50 million people. This growth is a key component of our mission to reduce the U.S. mental health access crisis by adding 20,000 new clinicians to the current count," said Marc Goldberg, co-founder & CEO, Resilience Lab. "Our success is based on our model, which is aimed at serving new communities with outcome-based mental health care that's high-quality, personalized, and accessible."

Resilience Lab is the largest community of clinicians working collaboratively to produce better outcomes and improve quality mental health access.

Our diverse team of best-in-class therapists is committed to delivering the best care experience:

Clients who match with Resilience Lab therapists benefit from holistic, evidenced-based, high-quality, and affordable care that meets them where they're at, wherever they are.

Clinicians are trained in the Resilience Institute, an online platform for the modern mental health clinician, offering continued learning to guarantee clients the highest quality of service and contemporary care.

Technology powers Resilience Lab care delivery, automating all non-clinical work to foster therapeutic alliance and team-based care.

Join us: www.resiliencelab.us

