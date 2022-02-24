Resilience Lab Joins Humana In-Network

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Lab, a mental health-tech company enabling communities of clinicians to improve outcomes and access, today announced that it has joined Humana as an in-network mental healthcare provider. Now in-network with two of the nation's five largest health insurance carriers, covering 19% of the U.S. health insurance market, Resilience Lab is expanding its reach and affordable access to team-based, tech-forward behavioral care. The company also plans to expand into nine northeastern states in 2022.

Mired in a mental health crisis, U.S.-based practitioners are grappling with turning away those in need. The NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) reports that nearly 30 million people in the U.S. living with mental health conditions are not treated, and those who do seek treatment are burdened with obstacles due to a fragmented and costly system. Currently, no more than 18 million patients in the U.S. can be supported annually by the current amount (fewer than 600,000) of active licensed therapists in the U.S. It's estimated that more than 10 times the current supply of therapists is needed to truly address the country's diverse mental health care needs.

"We look forward to working with Humana to advance our mission of improving the mental and behavioral health resources available to their members," said Marc Goldberg, co-founder & CEO, Resilience Lab. "By blending technology with ongoing peer support, Resilience Lab is poised to attract and retain mental health practitioners looking to build sustainable clinical practices and expand access for underserved populations. With just two years of operating experience, we've already conducted 60,000 therapy sessions, joined two of the country's largest health plans, and commenced our national expansion strategy, starting in the northeast."

Resilience Lab marries diverse team-based care with full-stack technology to improve therapist-client trust, drive down costs, and deliver personalized care at scale. Its smart matching algorithm and dedicated clinical team empower clients to discover and select the therapist that feels right for them, based on logistics, identity and care specialties. Custom treatment paths are rooted in whole-person, evidence-based modalities, and outcomes are measured quantitatively and qualitatively.

Therapists who join Resilience Lab are offered clinical supervision, training, paths to advanced certification, and peer connection as they build clinical practices in a supported environment. Therapists can benefit from numerous growth opportunities, including salaried Resilience Lab roles, as well as automated billing, insurance remediation, EMR management, and related infrastructure solutions–freeing them to focus entirely on their craft.

"We founded Resilience Lab on the premise that mental healthcare access is a fundamental human right. We are enabling a new type of private practice that addresses the shortage of licensed and trained clinical mental health therapists and facilitates diversity-driven growth and broad access," added Christine Carville, co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer.

About Resilience Lab

Resilience Lab is a creating a world where communities of clinicians work collaboratively to produce better outcomes and improve mental health access.

Our diverse team of best-in-class therapists are committed to improving clients' care experience throughout their therapeutic journey, by sharing peer insights, treatment plans, and outcome measurements. Technology powers Resilience Lab care delivery, automating all non-clinical work to foster therapeutic alliance and team-based care.

Psychotherapists who join our community-led movement have access to clinical supervision, training, and advanced certification as they provide treatment in a supported environment. Clients who match with Resilience Lab therapists benefit from holistic, evidence-based, high-quality, and affordable care that meets them where they're at, wherever they are.

Together, we are achieving therapeutic excellence at scale.

