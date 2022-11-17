Resilience Lab Raises $15M to Address the U.S. Systemic Mental Health Access Crisis

Innovative model addressing the chasm between academic training and the real world practice needed in pursuit of independent licensure





NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Lab , a mental health-tech company enabling communities of clinicians to collaborate to improve patient access and outcomes, today announced that it has raised $15 million in Series A funding co-led by Viewside Capital Partners and Morningside , with the support of 20 health and technology entrepreneurs.

Co-founded by practicing therapist and Columbia University professor Christine Carville , and technology entrepreneur Marc Goldberg , Resilience Lab is tackling systemic root issues that impede mental health access. Fewer than 600,000 active licensed therapists are practicing in the U.S. today, resulting in 40% of U.S. adults being unable to find mental health care treatment .

Resilience Lab's differentiated model is built on the integration of:

Resilience Institute: a post-graduate education and training platform aimed at closing systemic gaps between academia and real world practice as independently licensed therapists. The Institute leverages the deep clinical expertise and knowledge of seasoned therapists to advance that of early career therapists, creating a supportive and collaborative learning community. From ongoing workshops and training programs to continuing education courses, the institute enhances therapists' skill sets in treatment planning, diagnosing, case conceptualization, varied treatment modalities, and more, to effectively care for individuals with complex, multiple needs. Clinicians building to a full caseload can pursue varied growth opportunities within the company.

Resilience Dashboard: a proprietary software infrastructure that enables in-network care, automates billing and reimbursement, and measures care outcomes. The innovative software removes the back office burden from clinicians and allows them to focus their time and efforts on supporting the patient journey with measurement informed care. Collaboration framework and machine learning technology support clinicians' team work to deliver improved outcomes and better access.

Resilience Lab: hybrid in-person and online client-clinician matching and care delivery platform. Clients can discover and select a therapist that feels right for them, based on logistics, identity, and care specialties. Custom treatment paths are rooted in whole-person, evidence-based modalities, and outcomes are measured both quantitatively and qualitatively. In collaboration with their therapist, Resilience clients can determine their readiness to 'graduate' from care.

More than 200 therapists work today at Resilience Lab, serving New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, and have delivered more than 120,000 therapy sessions since the creation of the company.

"Resilience Lab is a major step forward on prevailing disruptor models in behavioral care delivery," said Stephen Raggio , Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Viewside Capital Partners. "Christine, Marc and the team have demonstrated that scaling therapist supply and developing therapists to the top of their craft are not mutually exclusive. It is the first sustainable model that takes a long-term, multivariate approach to solving the quality therapy bottleneck prevalent in the U.S. today."

"Whether due to a lack of supervised, real-world training options or completing supervised hours in roles unrelated to therapy, many social work, counseling and psychiatry graduates never become practicing therapists," said Christine Carville , co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer, Resilience Lab. "I started Resilience Lab because I believe we can bridge the gap between academia, active therapeutic work with clients, and clinicians making a living in what they are trained, and love, to do."

"Resilience Lab's vision for enabling care collaboration with a treatment plan-centric view of clinical care is very unique and enables the possibility of changing how private practice has historically operated. This results in a collaborative platform that will generate better outcomes for each patient. Morningside is excited to join Resilience Lab on this project and to leverage our existing knowledge in the digital health space to demonstrate unique value to each clinician and to each patient," said Justin Burns , Investment Professional at Morningside.

"Digital innovation has made therapy more accessible, but it is not solving for the long-term. We need more therapists and better, higher quality therapy if we want to make a dent in the U.S. mental healthcare crisis," said Marc Goldberg , co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Resilience Lab. "Today's investment is a key milestone for our team, validating that our vision of fundamental and comprehensive reform in the therapist development journey is as important as digital access and back-end automation."

