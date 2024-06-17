Resilience Named Cyber MGA of the Year in 2024 Zywave Cyber Risk Awards

In 11th Annual Zywave Awards, Resilience Wins Top MGA Honors as Cyber Industry Leader

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience , the leading cyber risk solutions company, has been voted Cyber MGA of the Year in the 2024 Zywave Cyber Risk Awards. Now in their 11th year, the Cyber Risk Awards honor individuals and companies at the forefront of the cyber risk industry.

More than 10,000 votes were cast in the Zywave Cyber Risk Award program, in a "People's Choice" voting process. Under Zywave's rules, entrants are unable to vote for themselves. The honors therefore reflect the perspectives of colleagues and peers in the cyber industry.

"We're grateful to Intact Financial, HDI, our broker partners, financial partners, colleagues here at Resilience, and especially our clients. Resilience today is the result of years of work by a team of security experts, data scientists, actuaries, underwriters, designers, and marketers to create a foundational data modeling platform that transforms how enterprises assess, measure, and manage cyber risk," said Mario Vitale, president of Resilience. "Our focus is to drive better outcomes for our policyholders and business partners - and this recognition from our industry peers reflects our passion and dedication."

Following the launch of Technology Errors and Omissions (E&O) coverage earlier this year, the Resilience security team has expanded its industry-leading offerings – Essential Solution for Cyber Insurance and Edge Solution for Cyber Risk Management. Both offerings now include Breach & Attack Simulation (BAS) and Cyber Risk Profile Builder which enhance our client's ability to identify and mitigate risks.

"Together with our partners, Resilience drives better outcomes for our clients helping them to become more resilient to material losses. The fact that ninety-six percent of our Edge clients avoided any claim with incurred costs in 2023 is a testament to that," said Vitale. "Many carriers and MGAs solely focus on selecting the best risks for their portfolio. We go beyond portfolio risk management to the individual account level to help enterprises become cyber resilient."

For more information about Resilience, visit www.cyberresilience.com .

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content, and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals. More than 18,000 carriers, agencies, and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com .

About Resilience

Resilience helps organizations become cyber resilient to material losses by staying ahead of the bad guys. Founded by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities – and built by prominent leaders and innovators from the cybersecurity, technology, and insurance industries – Resilience is the world's first cyber risk company that offers risk quantification software, cybersecurity experts, and A+ insurance in integrated solutions purpose-built for large and middle-market organizations.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience is globally dispersed, with teams in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Toronto, London, and Dublin. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agency, and security services through its expert security team. The Resilience Solution is available through all broker partners to clients in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe.

SOURCE Resilience