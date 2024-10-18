ResiXperts Acquires Hart HVAC and Electric and Enters Texas Market

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ResiXperts, a leading residential services company in the Southwest US, is proud to announce the acquisition of Hart HVAC and Electric, a premier heating, air conditioning, and electrical service provider serving Ft. Worth and the surrounding areas. This acquisition aligns with ResiXperts' strategy to expand its reach and enhance service offerings in the Texas market.

John Joseph, CEO of ResiXperts, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Hart HVAC and Electric to the ResiXperts family. David Hart and his team have built a stellar reputation for quality service and customer satisfaction. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of the business and providing additional resources to ensure even greater success."

Hart HVAC and Electric was founded in 2013 and David Hart has led the company with a strong commitment to serving the local community. With this acquisition, Hart HVAC and Electric will benefit from the support and expertise of ResiXperts while continuing to provide the same trusted services that customers have relied on for years.

"Partnering with ResiXperts is a natural step for Hart HVAC and Electric," said David Hart, "Their focus on employee development and business growth is exactly what we were looking for in a partner. Their marketing and operations support will allow us to serve more customers and create new opportunities for our team."

This acquisition strengthens ResiXperts' position as a leader in residential heating and cooling services and serves as its entry into Texas, where ResiXperts plans continued growth.

