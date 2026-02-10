ResiXperts Expands Multi-State Home Services Platform Through Partnership with Option One Plumbing

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ResiXperts, a residential home services platform specializing in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical companies, today announced a strategic partnership with Option One Plumbing, expanding its footprint across California and Arizona. As part of the partnership, Option One's California operations will integrate into Marathon, while its Arizona operations will join Rescue One Air.

The partnership strengthens ResiXperts' growing portfolio of market-leading home services brands while reinforcing its commitment to preserving local leadership, investing in teammates, and supporting long-term, responsible growth.

"This partnership reflects how we approach growth at ResiXperts," said Aaron Rush, Chief Operating Officer of ResiXperts. "We partner with strong operators, preserve what makes their businesses special, and provide the resources needed to help teams grow and better serve their customers. Welcoming Option One's teammates into the Marathon and Rescue One families strengthens our platform and our mission."

In California, Option One's integration into Marathon expands scale and service capabilities while maintaining the local expertise and customer relationships built over nearly two decades. In Arizona, the integration into Rescue One further strengthens its position as a multi-trade provider, combining HVAC and plumbing expertise to better serve the Phoenix market.

"For me, it was essential to find a partner who would take care of our people and respect the culture we built at Option One," said Larry Enright, Founder of Option One Plumbing. "ResiXperts shares those values and provides the right foundation for continued success and opportunity for our team."

About ResiXperts:

ResiXperts, backed by FoW Partners, acquires and supports leading residential service companies in the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries. Focused on the Southwestern and Western U.S., ResiXperts invests in businesses with strong leadership, a service-first mentality, and an emphasis on replacement and repair. For more information, visit ResiXperts.com.

About FoW Partners:

FoW Partners is an investment firm dedicated to the Future of Work based in Portland, Maine with additional offices in New York and Boston. We collaborate closely with management teams to foster long-term business success and accelerate growth, placing a distinct emphasis on workforce innovation and technology. Our team brings together seasoned private market investors who share a common professional background and a proven history of driving growth and creating value across a wide range of industries.

Media Contact:

Michael Heims

[email protected]

SOURCE ResiXperts