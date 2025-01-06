ResiXperts Partners with Marathon Plumbing, Heating, & Air and Tokay Heating & Air To Enter California and Grow Southwestern Presence

LOS ANGELES and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ResiXperts, a leading residential services company sponsored by FoW Partners, is excited to announce partnerships with Marathon Plumbing, Heating, & Air, operating in Southern California, and Tokay Heating & Air serving customers in Northern California.

Sponsored and nurtured prior to the transactions by Sound Partners, Marathon and Tokay serve as the Company's first partnerships in California and enhance ResiXperts' service offerings in the Southwest US.

John Joseph, CEO of ResiXperts stated "We are proud to welcome Marathon and Tokay into the ResiXperts family. These companies share our commitment to quality service and customer satisfaction, and we will invest to support their continued growth."

Marathon Plumbing, Heating, & Air provides comprehensive plumbing, heating, and cooling services, while Tokay Heating & Air is a trusted provider of heating and cooling solutions in Northern California. Both companies have established strong reputations for reliability and team member retention and development.

Zepher Loesch, Chairman of Sound Partners, commented, "ResiXperts culture aligns seamlessly with Marathon and Tokay, positioning them well for continued future success. They are the perfect partner to collaborate with our teams to help accelerate both organic growth and acquisitions. We are excited to see these businesses thrive as part of the ResiXperts platform."

This strategic acquisition underscores ResiXperts' commitment to delivering exceptional residential services and expanding its reach across key markets. ResiXperts' is actively pursuing additional partnerships, and its partner companies are actively hiring additional technicians.

Polsinelli PC and SF&P Advisors served as legal and financial advisors to Sound Partners.

About ResiXperts:

ResiXperts, backed by FoW Partners, is seeking to partner with and acquire growing, profitable businesses providing residential services in the heating and cooling, plumbing, and electrical industry. ResiXperts operates in the Southwestern portion of the US and is looking for companies with strong leadership and operational excellence with an emphasis on replacement and service. For more information about ResiXperts, please visit ResiXperts.com.

About FoW Partners:

FoW Partners is a private investment firm based in Portland, Maine and New York, NY that applies technology to transform how people work and unlock productivity in the service economy. We partner with management teams to build enduring businesses, drive growth, and generate positive societal outcomes. The FoW Partners team is comprised of an experienced group of private market investors with a shared professional heritage and a track record of strong growth and value creation in enterprises across multiple sectors.

About Sound Partners:

Sound Partners is a lower market private investment firm focused on investing in companies with $1-$10 million in revenue across various sectors. Sound is focused on investing in family and founder-owned businesses looking for support in transitioning to their next phase of growth and professionalization.

Please contact Michael Heims at [email protected] to learn more about a potential partnership.

