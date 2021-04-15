Resolute Capital Partners Chooses Vertalo for Investor Onboarding & Data Management Services

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners (RCP), a private equity placement firm specializing in real estate, technology, and energy projects has chosen Vertalo , an SEC-registered transfer agent that offers a white-label investor onboarding and digital asset data management platform, to re-engineer and redesign its existing processes previously built with commercial off-the-shelf software.

Resolute Capital Partners works with issuers of "beyond Wall Street" opportunities in Energy, Commercial Real Estate, and Technology, which pass an extensive vetting process. By partnering with the issuers throughout the funding process, Resolute Capital Partners help bring capital to worthy projects and bring opportunities to market. The team strives to revolutionize how worthwhile projects get funded and how discerning individuals diversify their portfolios.

Resolute Capital's seasoned executive team has extensive experience managing investments during distressed markets. Resolute Capital is uniquely positioned to guide projects through times of market volatility through the use of its management process.

Steve Tafoya, Managing Partner and EVP Operation at Resolute Capital Partners, says, "Our team at Resolute Capital Partners designed and implemented an investor onboarding and data management system using commercially available technology and has been using that for several years. As good as our system is, its complexity and requirements for manual intervention in the investor onboarding process has not enabled us to keep up with the growth of our business. We had been scouring the market for several years before we encountered the team at Vertalo. After spending several months learning about their team and platform, and engaging in a deep discovery process, we have chosen Vertalo to help us re-engineer and optimize our investor onboarding and associated data management process. We look forward to many years of working with Vertalo as a client and partner."

Dave Hendricks, CEO and Co-founder at Vertalo, says, "Recent changes in regulations related to private investments - like the recent changes to Regulation Crowdfunding and Reg A+ - have highlighted the need for many firms to update their investor-facing systems and services. The team at Vertalo is proud to have been chosen by Resolute Capital Partners to transform their mission-critical investor onboarding process to take advantage of the new regulations and enhance their existing offerings. Vertalo is dedicated to improving access, and investor experience related to, private equity and real estate investments like those offered by RCP and its affiliates. The process of getting to know RCP's team and culture has solidified our belief that the next generation of investment products will come through innovative firms who take the investor user experience as seriously as RCP does."

Vertalo is implementing its Vertalo I/O SaaS investor onboarding platform over the next 12 months in concert and codevelopment with the RCP team. Vertalo I/O, developed in response to a lack of offerings to assist issuers and BDs, has been developed and piloted over the last year with five Vertalo clients who have been raising or supporting their clients' fundraising efforts using Vertalo's B2B SaaS platform. The public availability of Vertalo I/O was previously announced in late March 2021: Vertalo Rolls Out Vertalo I/O To Improve Investor Onboarding and Qualification

About Vertalo

Launched after their own March 2018 STO, Vertalo is a B2B SaaS company founded to map the gaps between primary and secondary trading of digital securities offerings. As the 'Operating System for Digital Assets', Vertalo is focused on connecting and enabling the digital asset economy, providing an industry-leading cap table and investor onboarding solution that facilitates direct ownership and direct listing of any private asset. In addition to offering direct issuance services to private companies, Vertalo also offers white-label, licensed, and joint venture opportunities to capital advisors, broker-dealers, and investment banks. A subsidiary of SeriesX, Vertalo is headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in New York City and Seoul. Learn more about SeriesX and Vertalo at www.vertalo.io

About Resolute Capital Partners

Resolute Capital Partners is a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco, Dallas, and Minneapolis. It employs a seasoned executive team that has placed more than $3 billion in institutional-grade and private securities investments throughout their careers. Resolute contributes professional expertise and multi-level support to companies to help them realize their visions through structured transactions proven management techniques with the potential to create flexibility and opportunity. Since its founding in 2010, Resolute Capital Partners has raised over $230 million in its various energy, technology, and real estate funds. By partnering with issuers beyond Wall Street, Resolute is bringing capital to worthy projects. For more information, please visit www.resolutecapitalpartners.com .

