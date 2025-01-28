Resolution Economics Expands its Financial Advisory Services Practice with Addition of Austin, Texas office

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Economics, LLC ("Resolution Economics" or "ResEcon") announced today that it has expanded its services and geographic footprint through the opening of its new Austin, Texas office. Jeff Andrien, M.B.A., Partner, will lead the new office, which will be part of the Financial Advisory Services ("FAS") practice group.

Now in its 27th year, Resolution Economics is a leading specialty consulting firm providing economic and statistical analysis and regulatory compliance advice to companies, law firms, non-profits, universities, and others. The firm has expertise in labor and employment matters, finance/forensic accounting analysis, valuations, artificial intelligence bias audits, and life sciences. ResEcon's Financial Advisory Services team provides analysis in a wide range of consulting situations to help companies understand their internal compliance circumstances and provides expert assistance and testimony in a variety of commercial dispute settings.

Mr. Andrien holds an M.B.A. from the University of Texas. Joining Mr. Andrien as a Director in Austin is Prateek Shah, M.P.A, CPA. Mr. Andrien, Mr. Shah and their Austin-based team bring more than 25 years' experience analyzing damages issues pertaining to antitrust, intellectual property, marketing, securities, other commercial damages, as well as valuations for businesses and law firms. They have authored numerous expert reports and testified as expert witnesses in state and federal courts throughout the United States. Mr. Andrien and Mr. Shah teach undergraduate and graduate level courses in finance at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas.

"While our work is nationwide, we are thrilled to have an on-the-ground presence in the thriving business market of Texas," said Ali Saad, Managing Partner at ResEcon.

"Resolution Economics has long been known for its consistent high quality, thoughtful and innovative work," said Mr. Andrien. "We are delighted to join such a well-respected group and expand the firm's reach."

J. Duross O'Bryan, head of ResEcon's FAS practice group said: "We know there are many opportunities for Jeff and his team to provide their significant experience in the valuation and damages area. This is a good fit for both of us and we are very excited to have them join our team."

The Austin office is located at 15918 W Courtyard Drive, Suite 250A, Austin, TX 78730

Resolution Economics is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP).

About Resolution Economics

Established in 1998, ResEcon is an employee-owned, private equity-backed consultancy with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Charlotte and Austin.. In addition to the FAS practice, ResEcon is a leading provider of rigorous analytical services in the labor and employment area, including providing these services to support employer's pay equity decision making and the full range of human capital decisions from recruitment to termination. ResEcon also has a long and distinguished record in performing analysis and giving expert testimony in large scale class action settings in discrimination matters. In addition, the company has the leading practice nationally in handling wage and hour claims under state and federal statutes, as well as consulting to companies regarding their wage and hour practices. ResEcon also provides Artificial Intelligence bias audit and compliance services and specialized consulting for life sciences companies. In October 2022, Resolution Economics acquired Berkshire Associates, a leading provider of consulting and software services, compensation analysis, equal employment opportunity (EEO) and other human resource compliance-related services. Continuing its growth, in November 2023, Resolution Economics acquired similar human resource services of Biddle Consulting Group.

Contacts

Jon Kaehn, [email protected]

SOURCE Resolution Economics, LLC