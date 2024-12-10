Resolution Therapeutics Announces Presentation at Keystone Symposia on Fibrosis

EDINBURGH, Scotland and LONDON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Therapeutics Limited ("Resolution" or "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering regenerative macrophage therapy ("RMT") in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announces it has presented a poster at the Keystone Symposia Fibrosis: Inflammation, Drivers, and Therapeutic Resolution taking place on 8 – 11 December 2024 in Whistler, BC, Canada.

The company presented data from its unique combination of cell-based assays and preclinical in vivo experiments conducted to fulfil the regulatory requirements for the initiation of first-in-human trials. EMERALD, a Phase 1/2 study of multi-dose engineered macrophages to treat end-stage liver disease (ESLD), will be the first time engineered macrophages are used to potentially reverse fibrosis. The preclinical strategy presented in this poster led the UK and Spain health authorities to approve the clinical trial application for RTX001 in end-stage liver disease earlier this year. EMERALD is currently actively recruiting patients.

Details of the poster presentation:

Title: Nonclinical program to enable a Phase1/2 trial of engineered pro-regenerative macrophages for the treatment of end stage liver disease.

Publication Number: 1044

Session Date and Time: Poster Session #1, 9th of December, 7:30:00 PM (GMT-8)

Presenter: Keith Sutton, PhD – Director, Pre-Clinical Development at Resolution Therapeutics

NOTES TO EDITORS

About RTX001

RTX001 is an engineered autologous macrophage therapy with enhanced anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory effects. The product candidate is engineered with IL-10-MMP9 mRNA to enhance the natural regenerative properties of macrophages for superior efficacy and durability. RTX001 is being tested in the Phase 1/2 study called 'EMERALD', an open-label first-in-human study in end-stage liver disease measuring clinical events as the primary efficacy endpoint. The EMERALD study is now recruiting.

About EMERALD

EMERALD is a first-in-human, open-label Phase 1/2 interventional study assessing the safety and efficacy of RTX001 in patients with end-stage liver disease who have recovered from a recent hepatic decompensation. It is conducted in the UK and Spain and began recruiting patients in October 2024. For more information, please visit https://resolution-tx.com/patients/

About Resolution Therapeutics

Resolution Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering regenerative macrophage therapy in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company leverages its proprietary platform to develop macrophages with pro-regenerative properties for superior patient outcomes. Resolution's initial focus is on developing RTX001, its lead product with first-in-class potential supported by preclinical data demonstrating anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory advantages relative to non-engineered macrophages, to treat patients with end-stage liver disease. The Company is also advancing efforts to expand the potential of its platform into inflammatory and fibrotic indications beyond liver disease, including graft-vs-host disease (GVHD) and lung fibrosis. Resolution, a spinout from Professor Stuart Forbes's lab at the University of Edinburgh, is based in Edinburgh and London. Learn more by visiting https://resolution-tx.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

