The Company's Environmental, Social and Governance Programs Continue Their Positive Global Impact

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Marine, a global leader in innovative marine solutions, today announced the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report, part of the company's comprehensive environmental, social and governance (ESG) program.

Resolve Marine Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

The publication outlines Resolve Marine's sustainability platform, and the progress it has made in the past year. The 2025 data-driven report details actions taken as they relate to the UN Sustainability Development Goals (UN SDGs): UN SDG 14, Life Below Water; UN SDG 11, Sustainable Cities and Communities; and UN SDG 5, Gender Diversity. Resolve Marine implements these UN SDGs as a guiding framework to make the most impact in addressing some of the world's largest sustainability development challenges.

The report identifies key stakeholders with a vested interest in Resolve Marine's environmental, social and governance programs. Environmental reporting includes 96,186 tons of debris recovered in 2025 from work in 17 countries across five continents. A selection of seven projects and emergency response jobs highlights the depth and breadth of this work where environmental remediation played a critical role. Further into the report, Social reporting includes workforce metrics, an overview of select health, safety, environmental and quality programs and ISO certifications, community engagement programs and information about the company's philanthropic arm, Mission Resolve Foundation. Governance reporting covers the company's whistleblowing and code of conduct policies.

Also included in this year's report is a case study of an offshore wind project that illustrates Resolve Marine's growing work in the renewable energy space.

Joseph Farrell III, CEO of Resolve Marine, commented, "Sustainability at Resolve Marine has never been a separate workstream but is the standard by which we judge the decisions we make. In 2025, our teams proved that protecting the marine environment, supporting communities, and delivering operational excellence are not competing priorities but connected responsibilities. These outcomes reflect a discipline we have built over four decades: doing the job right, protecting what matters, and leaving the environment better than we found it."

Daniel Dettor, Director of Business Development and designated Resolve Marine Sustainability Co-chair echoed this sentiment: "The 2025 report affirms our commitment to transparency and accountability. As ESG expectations rise across our expanding and diverse customer base, we remain focused on continuous improvement and integrating responsible, consistent practices across all aspects of how we do business."

About Resolve Marine. Resolve Marine is a global leader in innovative marine solutions that solves complex marine challenges with ingenuity, expertise and an uncompromising commitment to safety. A private company established in 1984 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Resolve Marine has commercial offices, response warehouses and equipment depots in eight facilities in the U.S., the Netherlands, India, Shanghai, Japan and Singapore. For more information call +1.954.764.8700, visit www.resolvemarine.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, and X and Facebook @resolvemarine.

Media Contact: Christine Cox, Resolve Marine Brand, Marketing & Communications

M +1.773.425.4597 or [email protected].

SOURCE Resolve Marine