Resolve Therapeutics and Institut Pasteur Collaborate to Identify Cell-Free RNA Triggers in Autoimmunity

Resolve Therapeutics and Institut Pasteur de Montevideo today announce a collaboration to use REJOIN-seq to identify the cell-free RNA (cfRNA) molecules that drive cytokine production and inflammation in autoimmunity.

MIAMI and MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Therapeutics, a next-generation biopharma company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases with innovative non-immunosuppressive drugs (Resolve Therapeutics) and the Institut Pasteur de Montevideo, the premier basic science laboratory at the forefront of cfRNA in human disease (pasteur.uy), will collaborate to identify the central upstream triggers that drive inflammation in autoimmune disease.

Damaged, modified self-RNA and endogenous retroviral RNA molecules circulating in the blood are the most proximal triggers of a self-perpetuating inflammatory cascade present in diseases such as lupus and Sjögren's. Because these molecules are inherently fragile, they are not captured using conventional sequencing methods, resulting in the loss of critical disease-related information. REJOIN-seq is an innovative new technology developed at the Pasteur that restores and repairs partially degraded cfRNA, enabling the sequencing of molecules that have heretofore been lost with conventional sequencing.

"Embedding Pasteur's next generation RNA-seq technology within Resolve's clinical programs provides a unique opportunity to significantly advance our understanding of cfRNA in autoimmune diseases," commented Dr. James Posada chief executive officer of Resolve Therapeutics. "Pasteur's Dr.Tosar has published some of the most careful, exacting science in the field of cfRNA, we are thrilled to work with his team" added Dr. Posada.

"We are confident that combining our next generation REJOIN-seq technology with Resolve's clinical programs will unlock information regarding the upstream events that trigger the inflammatory cascade in autoimmunity" commented Dr. Juan Tosar, chief of functional genomics at the Pasteur.

About Institut Pasteur de Montevideo

The Institut Pasteur de Montevideo is an academic biomedical research institution in Montevideo, Uruguay. Its mission is to produce international quality science in the field of biology, articulating research applications and the training of specialized human resources. The institute is a member of the Pasteur Network, an alliance of 32 scientific institutions spanning 25 countries across 5 continents, fostering a dynamic and diverse community of knowledge and expertise.

About Resolve Therapeutics

Resolve is a next-generation biopharma company pioneering potentially transformative non-immunosuppressive drugs targeting harmful cfRNA and neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) in chronic and acute inflammatory diseases. RSLV-132, a mid-stage clinical asset, has completed five randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial demonstrating improvement in disease activity in Sjogren's and lupus. RSLV-145 a dual action compound with both RNase and DNase catalytic activity and is being developed in acute ischemic stroke where NETs are known to cause poor clinical outcomes. For more information please visit: Resolve Therapeutics

Contacts:

James Posada

Resolve Therapeutics

208-727-7010

[email protected]

Daniela Hirschfeld

Press Office - Institut Pasteur de Montevideo

+(598)-2522-09-10

[email protected]

SOURCE Resolve Therapeutics, LLC